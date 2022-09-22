Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland Seen Grabbing Dinner and Coffee Together After Split

Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland may be split, but they're not apart.

A week after announcing their separation, the two were seen on Wednesday morning around 9:30 a.m. by photographers after getting coffee at a local business in Los Angeles, walking beside one another with their dog Charlie.

It was a caffeine run that came after they appeared to spend the night together at her home.

They were snapped getting dinner on Tuesday — again with Charlie — sitting outside at Greenleaf Kitchen and Cocktails in Costa Mesa, California, according to pictures obtained by by TMZ and Page Six,

After dinner, the former pair seemingly went their separate ways, the outlet reported. But Stanaland was spotted five minutes later around 9 p.m., knocking on Snow's front door. He was let let in, according to the pics.

On their outing for coffee, Stanaland, of Selling the OC fame, was seen wearing the same clothes from the night before: dark blue pants and a gray hoodie. Snow wore a whole new outfit in light-washed jeans and a white T-shirt.

Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland. Nicholas Hunt/Getty

Snow, 36, and Stanaland, 33, got engaged in 2019 and later tied the knot in March 2020 in Malibu.

They announced their separation on Sept. 14 with identical Instagram statements.

"After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate," wrote Snow. "This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives."

"We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie," the Hairspray actress added. "We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter."

Earlier that day, PEOPLE reported the couple were experiencing marriage troubles after he revealed that one of his Selling the OC costars attempted to kiss him off-camera. A source said him being on the show and having their lives turned into a storyline "broke them," adding, "They had issues before, but this is the final straw."

"Brittany never wanted Tyler on the show but he was adamant," the source said. "He wanted to make a name for himself on his own terms."

Another insider said, "They're fully over. All of the girls [on the show] are obsessed with him. He's been trying to be really respectful but it's taken a toll on his marriage 100 percent."

Tyler Stanaland and Brittany Snow. Kevin Mazur/Getty

Following the announcement of their split on Sept. 14, Stanaland was seen getting cozy at dinner with Selling the OC costar Alex Hall.

The two were spotted having dinner at SOTA Sushi in Corona Del Mar on Wednesday night with some friends, including costar Polly Brindle.

According to TMZ, Stanaland and Hall, 33, were not shy about touching each throughout the night. In one of the pics published by the outlet, Stanaland can be seen apparently sniffing Hall.

The outlet also reported that a witness saw them strolling down the street together at the end of the night.