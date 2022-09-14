Brittany Snow Reached 'Final Straw' with Husband Tyler Stanaland After 'Selling the OC' Drama: Source

Brittany Snow and husband Tyler Stanaland's marriage has hit the rocks, multiple sources tell PEOPLE.

The Pitch Perfect actress, 36, and Stanaland, 33, are experiencing marriage troubles after he revealed that one of his Selling the OC costars attempted to kiss him off-camera.

A source says the ordeal caused by him being on the show and having their lives turned into a storyline "broke them," adding, "They had issues before, but this is the final straw."

"Brittany never wanted Tyler on the show but he was adamant," the source says. "He wanted to make a name for himself on his own terms."

Another insider says, "They're fully over. All of the girls are obsessed with him. He's been trying to be really respectful but it's taken a toll on his marriage 100 percent."

Reps for Snow and Stanaland did not respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Stanaland previously alleged that his fellow realtor Kayla Cardona has tried to steal a kiss from him on two separate occasions, noting on the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast that the incidents "didn't happen while we were filming."

"One night, Kayla did try and kiss me. And then it happened another night as well," he said. "And so on the show, out of respect for her, I am just kind of trying to minimize it and brush past it so that there isn't drama. We can all focus on what we should be doing."

"But that was something where I had to kind of set some hard lines and some boundaries and reconsider the social environment a bit. Nothing happened. It was just … something that, you know, you don't do to somebody who is married," Stanaland added.

After she was confronted by fellow agents on the show, Cardona, 33, cleared the air with Stanaland, admitting she "made a huge mistake" and "would have never done that sober." He also apologized for blurring the lines between their professional and personal relationships.

The former pro surfer clarified during his podcast appearance that Snow and their home would not appear on the first season of Netflix's Selling Sunset spin-off.

"As this journey started, I kind of wanted to keep certain parts of my life private," Stanaland explained. "And as time goes on, maybe that'll be different. But for right now, that was kind of the one thing that made me feel safe embarking on such a strange journey."

Snow and Stanaland began dating after they were introduced by mutual friends and announced their engagement in 2019. They tied the knot in March 2020 during an outdoor ceremony in Malibu.

On Instagram in July 2020, Snow shared photos from their wedding day, which came right before the pandemic lockdowns, and recalled marrying her "favorite person."

"In early March, before we knew how much we'd miss hugs and live in our sweatpants, I got to marry my favorite person. The whole world shut down a few days later & we were stunned at the timing," she wrote at the time. "We knew we felt incredibly lucky to have found each other but we had no idea how lucky it would be to get married right before a monumental time in our history. Everything that could have gone wrong, went wrong that day... but it was absolutely and impossibly perfect. I knew on that day, more than ever before, there was no one else I'd rather hold my hand while in the middle of a (life) hurricane."