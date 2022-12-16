Brittany Murphy Was 'Troubled' on Set of 2006 Film, Director Recalls: 'She Had a Lot of Demons'

Director Alek Keshishian related his experience working with Brittany Murphy to his new Selena Gomez documentary My Mind & Me

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 16, 2022 01:16 PM
Brittany Murphy

Director Alek Keshishian says he "considered shutting down" production on his 2006 movie Love and Other Disasters when he noticed Brittany Murphy was struggling.

On Wednesday, Keshishian recounted working with the late actress on the project, telling The Independent that the movie was his worst experience in filmmaking.

"Brittany was an amazing light," Keshishian said, "but she had a lot of demons."

"I was making [Love and Other Disasters] in the city I loved, with an amazing crew and an amazing producer, but it was troubled because I had a troubled actress in the lead," he added.

In the interview, Keshishian — who most recently made documentary about Selena Gomez and mental health titled My Mind & Me — said he could see Murphy was struggling during production of the film

"I was protective of her. I considered shutting down the movie, but that would have put 70 crew members out of work," he said. "So we carried on. ... I think that affected me."

Brittany Murphy Love and Other Disasters - 2006
Europa Corp/Ruby/Kobal/Shutterstock

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Murphy died suddenly at age 32 in December 2009. In February 2010, L.A. County Coroner Asst. Chief Ed Winter concluded that the Clueless actress' death was the result of untreated pneumonia, combined with anemia and drug intoxication from prescription and over-the-counter medications, including painkillers and cold medicine. No illegal drugs were found in her system at the time of her death.

Keshishian's new documentary started production in 2016 and paused until 2019 when the filmmaker realized Gomez was struggling with mental health.

"I could sense the wheels were coming off," Keshishian told The Independent. "I saw this girl going through a lot of pain. It felt exploitative for me to have cameras [there] while she's in the thick of it."

RELATED VIDEO: Chilling Details About Brittany Murphy's Final Days Revealed in New Doc: 'She Was in So Much Pain'

During the interview, Keshishian agreed when he was asked whether his decision to stop filming Gomez in 2016 "had anything to do" with his experience working with Murphy.

"I think so," he said. "You start realizing movies are what you do — they're not the be-all and end-all. That's why in 2016, I was like, 'This isn't right — I don't want to film this.' Selena needed to live through that and hopefully get better and figure it all out."

"If I was still 24, I probably wouldn't have stopped," he added. "I would have been, like, 'Oh, this fascinates me, let's just keep rolling.' But I do hope that I've gotten wiser with age. I hope I've gotten more compassionate."

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me is now streaming on Apple TV+.

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

Related Articles
Selena Gomez drying her hair in public bathroom
Selena Gomez Fixes Her Rainbow Wig with Bathroom Hand Dryer: 'Gotta Do What You Gotta Do'
Christina Applegate attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) ; Selena Gomez arrives at the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Christina Applegate Sends Love to Selena Gomez: 'From One Immunocompromised to Another'
Selena Gomez's 'My Mind & Me': Everything She Reveals About Mental Health, Lupus and Heartbreak
Selena Gomez's 'My Mind & Me': Everything She Reveals About Mental Health, Lupus and Heartbreak
selena-gomez
Selena Gomez Says She Has a 'Healthy Relationship with My Therapist' as She Talks Mental Health Advocacy
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Recalls Her First Time Opening Up About Bipolar Diagnosis: 'It Gave Me Such Strength'
Selena Gomez says she named her new kidney after Fred Armisen
Selena Gomez Says She Named Her New Kidney Fred Armisen and 'Secretly Hopes He Finds Out'
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift arrives at the The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles City.
Taylor Swift Says She's 'So Proud of' Selena Gomez Upon 'My Mind & Me' Documentary Release
Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber
Selena Gomez Says Her Viral Photos with Hailey Bieber Were 'Not a Big Deal'
Selena Gomez
See Selena Gomez Visit Her Childhood Friend in Touching Clip from 'My Mind and Me'
Selena Gomez Rolling Stone Magazine
Selena Gomez Says She Struggled with Suicidal Thoughts and Sought In-Patient Treatment 4 Times
Selena Gomez 'My Mind and Me' Trailer Debut.. Apple TV+
Selena Gomez Addresses Mental Health Struggles in Documentary Trailer: 'This Is the Beginning for Me'
Selena Gomez Rolling Stone
Selena Gomez Says She May Not Be Able to Carry Children Due to Bipolar Disorder Meds, Details 2018 Psychosis
Selena Gomez attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Selena Gomez Accepts Award for Mental Health Awareness in Exclusive Clip: 'Together We Can Bring Change'
Mandy Teefey, Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez's Mom Says She Won't Watch 'My Mind & Me' Film: 'It's Going to Hurt My Stomach'
Selena Gomez arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of "Only Murders In The Building" Season 2 at DGA Theater Complex on June 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Selena Gomez to Release 'My Mind & Me' Documentary from Director of Madonna's 'Truth or Dare'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 04: Rare Beauty founder and creator Selena Gomez visits Sephora Times Square on November 04, 2021
Selena Gomez Sheds Tears in 'My Mind & Me' Documentary Trailer: 'I Wouldn't Change My Life'