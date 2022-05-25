Britt Robertson Is Engaged to Paul Floyd: 'I Am Gonna Marry You — So Much So!'
Britt Robertson is engaged to Paul Floyd!
The I Still Believe actress, 32, can be seen saying yes to Floyd in a video posted to his Instagram Sunday.
Alongside a carousel of images and a video from the special moment, Floyd wrote in the caption, "Introducing Brittany Leanna Robertson-Floyd. My wife to be x."
When Floyd popped the question in the clip, Robertson replied, "I am gonna marry you — so much so!"
Dressed casually on what appears to be a rooftop, the pair embraced after Robertson said yes. She added, "We are getting married?! I love you so much!"
Robertson first posted a picture of herself and Floyd to her Instagram in March. "👑 of my ❤️," she captioned the sweet photo.
In April, she shared a playful selfie with Floyd, writing, "Couple of Brits/Britts"; and earlier this month, the Longest Ride actress shared a carousel of images with Floyd as well as a video of the pair on Instagram, captioning the post, "No more soft launch for @likefloyd23 🐷🐝 miss this mucky pup already."
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
In 2019, Robertson was romantically linked to her former A Dog's Purpose costar, KJ Apa. At the time, the pair shared a kiss and held hands at Entertainment Weekly's Comic-Con party.
Prior to Apa, she was tied to actor Graham Rogers. Robertson was also in a relationship with Teen Wolf star Dylan O'Brien from 2012 to 2018.