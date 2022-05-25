"My wife to be x," Paul Floyd captioned a video of him getting down on one knee to propose to the I Still Believe actress

Britt Robertson Is Engaged to Paul Floyd: 'I Am Gonna Marry You — So Much So!'

Britt Robertson is engaged to Paul Floyd!

The I Still Believe actress, 32, can be seen saying yes to Floyd in a video posted to his Instagram Sunday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Alongside a carousel of images and a video from the special moment, Floyd wrote in the caption, "Introducing Brittany Leanna Robertson-Floyd. My wife to be x."

When Floyd popped the question in the clip, Robertson replied, "I am gonna marry you — so much so!"

Dressed casually on what appears to be a rooftop, the pair embraced after Robertson said yes. She added, "We are getting married?! I love you so much!"

Robertson first posted a picture of herself and Floyd to her Instagram in March. "👑 of my ❤️," she captioned the sweet photo.

In April, she shared a playful selfie with Floyd, writing, "Couple of Brits/Britts"; and earlier this month, the Longest Ride actress shared a carousel of images with Floyd as well as a video of the pair on Instagram, captioning the post, "No more soft launch for @likefloyd23 🐷🐝 miss this mucky pup already."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In 2019, Robertson was romantically linked to her former A Dog's Purpose costar, KJ Apa. At the time, the pair shared a kiss and held hands at Entertainment Weekly's Comic-Con party.