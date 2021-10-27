Britney Spears' Fiancé Sam Asghari to Star Alongside Mel Gibson in Action Thriller Hot Seat

Britney Spears' fiancé Sam Asghari is the latest name to join Mel Gibson's upcoming thriller, Hot Seat.

Asghari, 27, and actor Kevin Dillon have been cast in the action movie, Deadline reports. Hot Seat follows an ex-hacker who "is forced to break into high-level banking institutions by an anonymous man who planted a bomb under his chair at his office," per Deadline. Gibson will star as the man who tries to break through the building, while Dillon will play the man targeted in the "hot seat."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Asghari's role in the thriller was not immediately revealed. His casting in Hot Seat marks the actor and model's first major film role. After appearing in music videos for Fifth Harmony and Spears, 39, in 2016, Asghari went on to act in series like NCIS and The Family Business. This past year, he's appeared in HBO's Hacks and Showtime's Black Monday.

Britney Spears; Sam Asghari Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Before he was cast in Hot Seat, Asghari expressed a desire to do more action projects after working on comedy series.

"Action is something that I want to do — action, drama, thriller — that's a genre that I want to really get into," he told Variety in May. "But if you can do comedy, you can do anything."

Asghari told the outlet he hopes to eventually move into "blockbusters" and "TV shows that get on Netflix and become fan favorites." He added, "My ultimate goal is to really become a well-rounded actor. I'm doing a lot of MMA training, I'm doing a lot of gun and stunt training to be a well-rounded actor such as Tom Cruise, such as Jason Statham."

He continued, "Like I said, I want to do action, but I want to be able to do drama as well. This is my craft, and I want to accomplish it 100%." Asghari, who is Iranian, added later, "My ultimate goal is to be the first Middle Easterner that plays a superhero. Marvel or anybody — they should give me a call."

Asghari and Spears first met on the set of her music video for "Slumber Party." Asghari told Forbes he was planning on turning down the job in hopes of moving away from music videos and into film and television, but a friend of his referred him to the team working on casting the lead role for Spears' video.

"My girlfriend now at the time, personally she picked my picture and she wanted me to be cast in the music video," he said, referring to Spears. "My friend called me and said, 'I need you to be on it. Trust me, you want to show up.' "