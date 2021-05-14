The cheerleading movie series is taking a scarier turn in its latest installment

Bring It On Gets a Horror Movie Spin-Off on Syfy

The beloved Bring It On franchise is getting a spooky spin-off!

On Thursday, Syfy announced the production of Bring It On: Halloween, a horror installment to the cheerleading movie series, as part of its 2021/2022 slate.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Held down by restrictive rules, an embattled cheerleading squad seeks the freedom of a creepy, closed school gym to practice for regionals, but when members of the squad start to disappear, the cheerleaders must unmask their assailant to save themselves," the movie's synopsis reads.

This is the cheerleading franchise's seventh installment, produced by Universal 1440 Entertainment.

Gabrielle Union Credit: Moviestore/Shutterstock

Bring It On, written by Jessica Bendinger and directed by Peyton Reed, was released in 2000 and starred Kirsten Dunst, Gabrielle Union, Eliza Dushku and Jesse Bradford.

The movie follows two rival high school cheer squads gearing up to compete in the national cheerleading competition. However, the Rancho Carne High School Toro's new captain Torrance (Dunst) finds out their team's five-time winning routines were stolen from the Clovers, a hip-hop cheerleading team from East Compton.

The teen movie became a hit, and grossed over $90 million at the box office.

Dunst, Union, Reed and Bendinger celebrated the cheerleading classic's 20th anniversary last year with a virtual reunion, with the Bring It On stars discussing the impact the movie had and a potential sequel.

"The impact, 20 years later, that this movie had and continues to have, that's awesome," Union gushed. "So whatever that we may one day come up with, I mean, Kirsten, maybe we're like co-heads of the PTA. I don't know."

"Or we run a cheer school like Cheer," Dunst suggested, referencing the Netflix documentary about Navarro College's championship-winning cheerleading team. "Who knows."

The cheerleading comedy became an instant classic, and saw five subsequent films release afterward including Bring It On Again (2004), Bring It On: All or Nothing (2006) and the latest installment Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack (2017).