It's Been 20 Years Since Bring It On Hit Theaters! See What the Cast Is Up to Now

Dunst's role as Torrance Shipman, cheer captain of the Rancho Carne Toros, will forever be one of her most memorable. The perky protagonist inspired many with her can-do spirit, and when she famously dumped her lame boyfriend Aaron with this sizzling burn: "You're a great cheerleader Aaron, it's just that maybe you're just not 'boyfriend' material."

Since the 2000 comedy became a cult classic, the actress has starred in a number of memorable roles, including Mary Jane Watson in the Spider-Man films, and Peggy Blumquist in the TV series Fargo. She costarred with fiancé Jesse Plemons in the latter, and the couple share son Ennis, 2.