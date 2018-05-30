Who Is 54-Year-Old Pregnant Actress Brigitte Nielsen's 5th Husband Mattia Dessi?

Brigitte Nielsen is celebrating baby number five with husband number five!

The Danish-Italian actress is expecting her fifth child at 54 with 39-year-old Italian husband Mattia Dessi. The two have been been married since July 2006 when they tied the knot in Malta, Italy after first having an unofficial ceremony in February 2005.

Nielsen “is pretty excited,” her longtime friend and manager, Luigi Balduini told PEOPLE at the time. “She is like a little child. She is pretty happy.”

The two were featured in the 2005 VH1 reality show Strange Love, which ended with Nielsen apparently choosing the Italian model Dessi over Flavor Flav, her rapper boyfriend at the time.

The actress often posts shots of the two on Instagram and even shared a recent selfie of their trip to Philadelphia. Nielsen is already mom to four sons: Raoul Meyer Jr., 23, Douglas Meyer, 25, Killian Gastineau, 28, and Julian Winding, 34.

“Family getting larger #me #family #brigittenielsen #babybump,” Nielsen captioned her bump reveal photo on Wednesday. She also shared another bump picture for her followers, writing, “Happy time positive vibes.”

Nielsen was previously married to Sylvester Stallone in 1985 after tying the knot with her first husband, Kasper Winding in 1983. She was then involved with former NFL star Mark Gastineau, with whom she shares her son, Killian, and later married photographer Sebastian Copeland in 1990. Her three other sons are with Winding and fourth husband Raoul Meyer.

Nielsen began her career as a model for such designers as Giorgio Armani and Gianni Versace. In the mid-1980s, she made the transition to acting, starring in such action pictures as Red Sonja, Cobra, Rocky IV, and Beverly Hills Cop II.