Brigitte Nielsen Says Sons In Italy Are 'Scared' About the Coronavirus Lockdown: 'There Is No More Food'

Brigitte Nielsen says the coronavirus has hit close to home in her family.

The actress, 56, made an appearance on The Talk on Tuesday where she revealed her sons were in Milan, Italy where the coronavirus has hit particularly hard.

“I speak to my children every day. They are in Milan, and they are in the area where it’s more dangerous,” Nielsen said. “True, the entire country, 16 million people, is now on lockdown. What my kids are saying, they are fine, but it is a very, very difficult situation for them because they are scared.”

Nielsen has four sons from previous relationships: Julian Winding, 35, from her first husband Kasper Winding; Killian Gastineau with her ex-fiancé Mark Gastineau; and Aaron and Raoul Meyer Jr. with her ex-husband Raoul Meyer. She also has a 1½-year-old daughter, Frida, with her current husband Mattia Dessì.

While the Creed II actress didn’t say which of her sons was currently living in Italy, she did describe the current living situation, saying, “My younger son had to go out to the supermarket and get food. There is no more food.”

“Here in America, they’re looking for toilet paper. In Italy, they’re looking for food,” she continued. “There is a panic, not only getting the virus but the fact that there is nothing to be eaten and there’s no clean water.”

Nielsen continued, “It’s pretty scary when you’re young and it’s hard for me as a mom to be on the other side of the planet. I said, ‘You cannot come over for Easter.’ Now they definitely cannot come over because [of] the entire lockdown.”

“For America, I’m not the one to say it’s not as grave here, yet, and hopefully not, it never will be, but I think people should be aware this coronavirus is a very serious thing. But be logic[al], don’t panic but do the things you’re told to do,” she added.

Italy placed 16 million people living in the northern part of the country — such as Lombardy, Milan and Venice — under quarantine over the weekend, according to the BBC.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced the closure of schools, gyms, museums, nightclubs and other venues across the country, as well, the news outlet reported. The closures will last until April 3 and are the most extensive outside of China, where the virus originated.

Brigitte Nielsen

The death toll in Italy climbed from 97 to 463 while confirmed infections in the country are currently about 9,000 people. Conte called the outbreak as the country’s “darkest hour,” according to the BBC.

On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control said Americans are at low risk of dying from the coronavirus but they should be prepared to get the disease.

In a press briefing, a top official warned that “many will become sick” from the virus, officially termed COVID-19, as it continues to spread across the U.S.

“It’s fair to say that as the trajectory of the outbreak continues, many people in the United States, will at some point in time, either this year or next, be exposed to this virus. And there’s a good chance that many will become sick,” said Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases.

Based on data from the World Health Organization’s research in China, Messonnier said that COVID-19 is “highly contagious.”

“And there’s essentially no immunity against this virus in the population because it’s a new virus,” she said.

Messonnier emphasized, however, that the disease will be mild for the majority of people, with symptoms such as coughing, sneezing and a fever.

“Based on what we know about this virus, we do not expect most people to develop serious illness,” she said. “Reports out of China that looked at more than 70,000 COVID-19 patients found that about 80 percent of illness was mild, and people recovered. 15 to 20 percent develop serious illness.”

As of Monday, there have been 586 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S. and 22 deaths. The number of cases went up by 236 over the last two days, with the majority occurring in Washington state, California and New York. All but three of the deaths have been in Washington state, where 17 people from a long-term nursing facility outside of Seattle have died.