Brigitte Nielsen Claims She Had a 'One-Night Stand' with Sean Penn to 'Get Back' at Madonna

Brigitte Nielsen did not take it lightly when she felt Madonna was acting rudely towards her.

The actress appeared on The Talk on Monday where she recalled an alleged encounter with the iconic singer that left her feeling vengeful. It all went down when the two were at the same club in the late ’80s, and Nielsen felt Madonna was disrespecting her.

“In 1987, I was in a club downtown with her and she kept stepping on my feet,” Nielsen, 56, said on the daytime talk show.

“She was very rude and I ended up giving her a slap across the face,” she added, claiming that she was escorted out of the club for her actions.

But that wasn’t all. According to Nielsen, she got her revenge on the Material Girl behind closed doors.

“The best part is yet to come: A couple months later in the south of France, I got back at her for being rude [by] having a one-night stand with Sean Penn,” she said.

A rep for Penn didn’t immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Madonna, 61, and Penn, 59, had a volatile and highly publicized marriage from 1985 to 1989.

Penn and Madonna’s marriage often featured allegations of assault, with Madonna even filing an assault complaint against the actor toward the end of their marriage.

But the singer later defended her ex-husband in 2015 while he was embroiled in a legal batter with director and filmmaker Lee Daniels. Madonna issued statements in support of Penn for his $10 million defamation suit against Daniels, who accused the actor of hitting women.

“While we certainly had more than one heated argument during our marriage, Sean has never struck me, ‘tied me up,’ or physically assaulted me, and any report to the contrary is completely outrageous, malicious, reckless and false,” Madonna said in her affidavit obtained by PEOPLE at the time.

Nielsen gave birth to her fifth child, daughter Frida, in June 2018. She’s currently married to Italian model Mattia Dessi, 40.