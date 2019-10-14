Brie Larson Had the Sweetest Reaction After Witnessing a Couple's Engagement: 'I Am Changed'

John Chambrone hoped he would be able to include Brie Larson into his marriage proposal for his boyfriend Richard Owen — and he got his wish.

Chambrone, an employment specialist, bought tickets so he and Owen, a nail technician, could meet Larson, 30, at Ace Comic-Con in Chicago over the weekend. What Owen and Larson were unaware of was that Chambrone was going to propose to Owen as they posed in front of the Captain Marvel star.

The photos taken depicted Larson’s surprised reaction as Chambrone kneeled in front of her and Owen and held up an engagement ring.

Larson shared her reaction on Twitter, writing, “Y’all I was present for a proposal and I am CHANGED. Much love to the happy couple!!!!”

Chambrone also shared the epic photos on Facebook on Saturday, writing, “So, most of you may know that I was popping the question today to my beloved Richard Owen and it could not have gone better! Brie Larson was amazing!”

“He said yes and we both put the ring on his finger. As we were walking away, Richard said he saw her tear up a bit,” Chambrone wrote. “We are both so happy that we have been crying on and off all night. I never in my life thought I would be this much in love with anyone, let alone want to marry them, but he truly is an amazing guy who shows me daily how much he loves me and I am crazy about him too.”

He continued, “They took 4 pictures to give us so here you go! Thanks to Brie Larson and Ace Comic Con for bringing her to Chicago and allowing me to include her in this, making it the most epic moment of my life!”

On Sunday, Larson tweeted about her overall experience at Ace Comic-Con, tweeting, “That’s a wrap on @ACEcomiccon This was my first ‘con’ and my heart is so full. It was a pleasure to meet all of you. Thank you for sharing your stories, your art, your incredible costumes and fan outfits and for inspiring me. Love you all and see you next time.”

In a recent interview with Variety, Larson confirmed that she and other Marvel stars have talked to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige about the idea of making a film that features all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s female superheroes.

“I will say that a lot of the female cast members from Marvel walked up to Kevin and we were like, ‘We are in this together, we want to do this,’” Larson said. “What that means, I have no idea.”

The actress continued: “You know, I’m not in charge of the future of Marvel, but it is something that we’re really passionate about and we love, and I feel like if enough people out in the world talk about how much they want it, maybe it’ll happen.”

Though Marvel and Feige have yet to confirm an all-women movie, the studio announced a new slate of upcoming female-centric films during San Diego Comic-Con in July.

During their presentation, Marvel announced that Scarlett Johansson’s superhero Black Widow will get her own standalone movie to be released in May 2020. The studio also announced Angelina Jolie‘s first Marvel role in The Eternals and revealed that Natalie Portman would play a female Thor in the upcoming movie Thor: Love and Thunder.