Brie Larson Wields Thor's Hammer in Funny Picture: 'Told You I Could Lift It'

Brie Larson is a woman of her word.

The actress behind Marvel’s latest fan-favorite superhero Captain Marvel posted a picture on Instagram on Wednesday of her holding Thor’s famous hammer, Mjölnir. Larson, 29, seems to be posing at some sort of office for Marvel Studios, as past Iron Man suits line the wall behind her.

“Not to be whatever, but….told you I could lift it,” Larson captioned the shot, referring to a 2018 interview in which she said that Captain Marvel could “definitely” lift the hammer.

The legend of the mighty hammer states that only those who are “worthy” are able to lift it. A funny scene in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron proved that Chris Hemsworth’s Thor was the only one who could at the time, though Chris Evans‘ Captain America was able to make it move. That small moment paid off big time in this year’s Avengers: Endgame, when Captain America was able to use the hammer to help defeat the bid baddie, Thanos.

The hammer will next be held by another fan-favorite character, Natalie Portman‘s Dr. Jane Foster. The actress is set to make her return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming fourth Thor movie, titled Thor: Love and Thunder.

And she won’t just be a scientist this time. It was revealed at Marvel’s San Diego Comic-Con panel that Portman’s Foster will be Lady Thor and wield the mythical hammer.

The moment was made more special when director Taika Waititi presented the hammer to Portman, who held it up as the crowd roared their approval.

“Feels pretty good. I’ve always had a little hammer envy,” Portman told the cheering crowd.

The two were also joined onstage by Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, who will be reprising their characters in the movie. Thompson’s Valkyrie will be entering a new role as King of Asgard in the movie after Hemsworth’s Thor passed on the title in Endgame. She’ll also make history as the MCU’s first openly LGBTQ superhero when she looks for her queen, Thompson revealed at the panel.