Brie Larson Teases 'a Lot of Really Juicy Things' About Captain Marvel 2 Movie The Marvels

"I'm so happy that she's guiding this. I'm thrilled," Brie Larson said of The Marvels director Nia DaCosta, while teasing what's in store for Captain Marvel

Brie Larson is suiting up for another turn as Captain Marvel in the MCU.

The Academy Award winner, 31, teased what was next for her character in The Marvels, as she appeared Wednesday on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show.

"Gosh, so much going on, a lot of really juicy things happening that I cannot say a word about," Larson said. "But, boy oh boy, is it good. And you're going to be very excited about it."

She also raved about working with director Nia DaCosta on the sequel to her 2019 MCU solo debut in Captain Marvel.

"She's amazing. She's so awesome and cool and clear," Larson said of the Candyman writer/director, who signed on in August, becoming the first Black woman to helm a Marvel film.

"The thing that I loved about her too, she gave the best pitch," she added. "That's the thing that I love about it, she just came in, was ready, had such an incredible take on this story and on this film. And I'm so happy that she's guiding this. I'm thrilled."

Larson will revive her role as Captain Marvel (a.k.a. Carol Danvers) in The Marvels, which takes place in the present day, premiering November 11, 2022. Teyonah Parris joins her as Monica Rambeau, the role she recently played in WandVision after Akira Akbar played a young Monica in Captain Marvel.

They're also joined by Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel (a.k.a. Kamala Khan) and Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, as well as Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon in undisclosed roles.

Captain Marvel became Marvel's second-best opening for an origin story when it premiered in 2019 to a $153 million opening weekend in North America, second only to Black Panther's $202 million debut in 2018.

Marvel Studios' first female-led film was its seventh-best opening overall, crossing the $1 billion threshold soon after.

Larson opened up to PEOPLE about how the character has impacted her, at the movie's premiere in March 2019. "I don't know if I'm just tired but I feel like I'm going to cry. It's been a couple of years of working on this movie," she said. "Carol changed my life and the movie hasn't even come out yet."