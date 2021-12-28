Brie Larson Teases Captain Marvel Sequel Costar Zawe Ashton's Role: 'Villain Lovers Club'

Let the fan predictions begin!

Brie Larson shared a series of snapshots on Instagram Monday featuring her new costar Zawe Ashton for the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel titled The Marvels. In the photos, Larson, 32, wears a shirt that reads "Villain Lovers Club" while Ashton's outfit reads "Joy Division."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Marvel fans, start your theories 😉," Larson captioned the post, encouraging fans to decipher the tease. Ashton commented, "This. Is. A. Tough. One….🤷🏽‍♀️."

In August, Larson teased what was next for her character Captain Marvel (aka Carol Danvers) in The Marvels, saying on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show at the time, "Gosh, so much going on, a lot of really juicy things happening that I cannot say a word about. But, boy oh boy, is it good. And you're going to be very excited about it."

The Oscar winner also praised Candyman director Nia DaCosta, who is helming the sequel to 2019's Captain Marvel.

"She's amazing. She's so awesome and cool and clear," Larson said of DaCosta, who signed on in August, becoming the first Black woman to direct a Marvel film.

"The thing that I loved about her too, she gave the best pitch," Larson added. "That's the thing that I love about it, she just came in, was ready, had such an incredible take on this story and on this film. And I'm so happy that she's guiding this. I'm thrilled."

Back in March 2019, Larson opened up to PEOPLE about how the character has impacted her at the movie's premiere. "I don't know if I'm just tired but I feel like I'm going to cry. It's been a couple of years of working on this movie," she said at the time. "Carol changed my life and the movie hasn't even come out yet."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Just, in particular, getting strong, learning how to stand my ground, own myself, and value my voice. Those are things that I learned from her," Larson added. "I've been very open about the fact I'm an introvert, I have asthma and I was able to push myself further than I thought possible. I'm excited to share her with the world."