"It took me a long time to be able to be totally comfortable with myself," Larson said

Brie Larson Says She 'Struggled with Feeling Ugly and Like an Outcast' for Much of Her Life

Brie Larson is looking back at her past struggles with feeling "like an outcast."

The Captain Marvel star spoke to W magazine while promoting her partnership with the Japanese beauty brand Decorté and touched on Hollywood beauty standards.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I don't believe that there is a beauty standard. I struggled with feeling ugly and like an outcast for so much of my life," she said. "And so I really, really feel for that. It took me a long time to be able to be totally comfortable with myself."

She continued, "The thing that has brought me solace is knowing that I can be whoever I want to be with myself. What breaks my heart is to think of people in the world who don’t feel that they have safety within their own bodies."

"That, to me, is my ultimate goal in life: to do whatever it is that I can so people have the freedom to express themselves and be exactly who it is that they want to be — whatever that is — knowing that that can also change," she added.

Image zoom Brie Larson | Credit: youtube

In July, Larson launched her own YouTube channel as a way to connect with her fans.

There the Oscar-winning actress has opened up about how she’s spending her time in lockdown, as well as the roles she auditioned for but didn’t get.

"I didn’t get Gossip Girl, and I’m really glad. I auditioned for Hunger Games, and I didn’t get it. I auditioned for Tomorrowland, and I didn’t get it. I auditioned for all of the new Star Wars movies, and I didn’t get it," she said. "I don’t even know why I’m saying I didn’t get it. Like, you know I didn’t."

"The ones from when I was a kid really, really still sting," she said. "Like it was down to me and another girl for Smart House, the Disney Channel Original Movie, and I didn’t get it. That was a big bummer."

"Spy Kids!" she added. "I mean, did I have any business even auditioning for Spy Kids? Absolutely not. Did I want to be a child spy? Definitely."