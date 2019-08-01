Brie Larson Spotted Kissing Elijah Allan-Blitz 6 Months After Breaking Off Engagement

Brie Larson seems to have a new man in her life.

The Captain Marvel actress, 29, was photographed kissing actor and virtual reality director Elijah Allan-Blitz in Calabasas, California on Tuesday.

The two went shopping at a local supermarket, Lazy Acres, where Larson wore an orange floral dress while Allan-Blitz went casual in a white T-shirt and black jeans.

Allan-Blitz guest-starred in The Shield, and short films such as Full Ride, Envoy and In This Life. He also worked as a virtual reality director for TIME magazine.

He previously dated actress Maria Bello. The two were first spotted together in late 2015.

A rep for Larson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. Allan-Blitz did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The sighting comes six months after Larson called off her engagement to actor and musician Alex Greenwald.

“They have taken a step back from their engagement for the time being but they remain close,” a source told PEOPLE at the time.

The Oscar-winning actress got engaged to Greenwald in May 2016 following several years of dating.

Greenwald joined her at numerous awards seasons events that year when Larson received recognition for the 2015 thriller Room. She even gave Greenwald a shout-out while accepting the Academy Award for best actress at the 2016 Oscars.

“Jacob Tremblay, my partner through this in every way possible,” she said of her Room costar. “My real partner, Alex Greenwald, I love you.”

This has been a major year for Larson, who debuted Captain Marvel in theaters in March. The film grossed $1.1 billion at the worldwide box office and $426 million domestically.

The role had a profound effect on Larson, who told PEOPLE in March playing Carol Danvers “changed my life.”

“Just, in particular, getting strong, learning how to stand my ground, own myself, and value my voice,” Larson said. “Those are things that I learned from her.”

She continued, “I’ve been very open about the fact that I’m an introvert, I have asthma and I was able to push myself further than I thought possible. I’m excited to share her with the world.”