Brie Larson Song Included on Scott Pilgrim vs. the World Expanded Soundtrack: Listen

The Captain Marvel star performed Metric's "Black Sheep" in the 2010 action romantic comedy Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Fans of Brie Larson can now add a cover of hers to their playlists!

Eleven years after Scott Pilgrim vs. the World hit theaters, fans of Larson and the film can finally stream her version of the rock band Metric's song "Black Sheep" ahead of the movie's expanded soundtrack release on July 9.

"On July 9th, the Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Expanded Edition) will be available on all digital music services," director Edgar Wright revealed in an Instagram post Friday. "The expanded soundtrack includes demos from Beck and more music from the movie, including Brie Larson's performance of the @metric classic "Black Sheep"- stream it now!"

Larson, 31, played blonde-haired crooner and Michael Cera's ex-girlfriend Envy Adams in the movie, and performed the song with the fictional rock band The Clash at Demonhead. The Captain Marvel actress' scene-stealing performance was so popular that Larson decided to cover the song again after receiving frequent requests from fans.

"I promise you a 'Black Sheep' cover is coming soon," she tweeted in August 2020.

The actress delivered on her promise months later, posting her cover to her YouTube channel on Christmas Eve. In the video, the Oscar winner rocked a red knit sweater decorated with white sheep and, fittingly, one black sheep in the center.

Last July, Larson talked to PEOPLE about her decision to start a YouTube platform despite her hesitation to "reveal too much" about herself.

"I'm incredibly excited about joining the YouTube family and having the opportunity to share a little bit more about myself through personal videos and stories," Larson tells PEOPLE. "For so long, the internet perception of me has been through this carefully curated lens of a press day pegged to a specific project I am promoting. I've been hesitant to reveal too much about myself, partly out of fear of the unknown, but also because I had this idea that people wouldn't be able to believe me as other characters."