Captain Marvel Can Sing! Brie Larson Beautifully Covers Ariana Grande's 'My Everything'

Looks like Brie Larson is an Ariana Grande fan just like the rest of us!

In a series of videos posted to her Instagram Story on Friday night, the 29-year-old Captain Marvel actress performed a cover of Grande’s 2014 song “My Everything.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I cried enough tears to see my own reflection in them,” she sings, “and then it was clear, I can’t deny I really miss him/ to think that I was wrong/ I guess you don’t know what you got ’til it’s gone/ pain is just a consequence of love/ I’m saying sorry for the sake of us.”

In the videos, that were also shared on a fan page, Larson looks relaxed in a black hoodie and grey sweatpants, and holds a brown and black guitar. The actress also noted that she didn’t have a capo for the guitar, so the song wasn’t sung in the correct key.

“@arianagrande stan forever,” she wrote on one of the videos, showing off her appreciation for the pop star, 25, while another video was captioned, “thank you @arianagrande for having the most fun songs to sing!!!”

Grande also shared Larson’s video on her own Instagram Stories, commenting with a teary-eyed emoji and black heart emoji.

Friday’s video wasn’t the first time the star has belted out one of Grande’s songs. In a recent episode of Carpool Karaoke, Larson and her Captain Marvel costar Samuel L. Jackson sang her song “7 Rings.”

RELATED: Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson Take Intense Lie Detector Test in Carpool Karaoke Teaser

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage; David Becker/Getty Images

Before she was an Oscar-winning actress and Marvel superhero, Larson had a brief but successful music career. In the early 2000s, she nabbed a record deal, releasing tracks such as “She Said” in 2005 at only 16.

In the music video for “She Said,” her highest-charting single from her first album Finally Out Of P.E., Larson rocked out on a green guitar while dressed in the fashions of that era: a zebra-print shirt and frayed miniskirt.

Larson even hit the road, joining Teen People‘s 2005 Rock in Shop mall tour with the likes of Jesse McCartney.

“Today, I would say music is, like, the coolest thing ever, but if I get a feature film tomorrow then acting would be the one,” Larson told MTV on the set of the “She Said” music video.