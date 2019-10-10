Brie Larson Says Female Marvel Stars Have Asked for an All-Women Movie: 'We're Really Passionate'

Could an all-female Marvel movie be coming our way?

In a recent interview with Variety, Captain Marvel actress Brie Larson confirmed that she and other Marvel stars have talked to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige about the idea of making a film that features all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s female superheroes.

“I will say that a lot of the female cast members from Marvel walked up to Kevin and we were like, ‘We are in this together, we want to do this,’” Larson, 30, shared. “What that means, I have no idea.”

The actress continued: “You know, I’m not in charge of the future of Marvel, but it is something that we’re really passionate about and we love, and I feel like if enough people out in the world talk about how much they want it, maybe it’ll happen.”

Larson starred as the titular role in this year’s Captain Marvel, the MCU’s first female-led film.

At the end of this year’s Avengers: Endgame, all the female Marvel superheroes — including Larson, Evangeline Lily, Danai Gurira, Elizabeth Olsen, Tessa Thompson and Letitia Wright — united for a special moment during the movie’s final battle.

“It was just a great day,” Larson told Variety of filming the scene. “To get to be with all of those women for the day and you get this feeling of, like, almost a little bit of naughtiness because it’s a secret and none of us can talk about it — that it felt like we were a part of this like coven working together for this goal.”

“It was an opportunity for us to share and hang out,” the star continued. “And as many people know, a lot of the time women aren’t working together. It’s kind of been this new breath of fresh air for us in our industry that there’s more female ensemble films, which has allowed us the opportunity to really communicate with one another. So we get so excited and feel so much energy when you get to be around your peers and share stories.”

Though Marvel and Feige have yet to confirm an all-women movie, the studio announced a new slate of upcoming female-centric films during San Diego Comic-Con in July.

During their presentation, Marvel announced that Johansson’s superhero Black Widow will get her own standalone movie, to be released in May 2020. The studio also announced Angelina Jolie‘s first Marvel role in The Eternals, and revealed that Natalie Portman would play a female Thor in the upcoming movie Thor: Love and Thunder.