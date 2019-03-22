Captain Marvel's Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson Team Up Again in Netflix's Unicorn Store

Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson are hitting the screen together again in much different roles.

The two, who are currently starring in the box office hit Captain Marvel, are together again for Netflix’s upcoming film Unicorn Store. The movie, which also marks Larson’s directorial debut, is set to hit the screening service on April 5, and Netflix just released the first trailer.

Larson stars as Kit, a young artist who is kicked out of art school and has to work at a temp agency before a mysterious and colorful envelope shows up and invites her to The Store.

“You have come to The Store, Kit. And I am The Salesman,” Jackson, dressed in an all-pink suit, tells Larson. “Behold, we sell what you need.”

Turns out that what Larson needs is a unicorn, which “was the only thing I ever wanted,” she replies.

The art school reject then goes on a quest to prove that she’s “for real” in order to convince Jackson to hand over the magical creature. This leads her to get into tiffs with her overbearing parents, played by Bradley Whitford and Joan Cusack, and confront her direction-less life.

“I don’t know how to be a grown up, my parents think that I’m insane,” Larson says, later adding, “Everybody needs some magic in their lives, even if they’re all grown up.”

Larson previously told PEOPLE she originally auditioned for the project “about five years ago” and ultimately didn’t get the part. Then the call came for her to act as director and she took the opportunity to tell the story.

“I love that this story is about dreaming the impossible dream and I’m hopeful it inspires others to keep going on their path, whatever their unicorn is,” the actress said. “The idea of doing a film that deals with inspiration and positivity spoke to me. It’s not an easy time in the world right now so I hope that, in the old tradition of films being a form of escapism and a way to dream, this film can do that for its viewers.”

Unicorn Store starts streaming April 5.