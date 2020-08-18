Brie Larson went through some of the famous roles she auditioned for

Brie Larson Says She Auditioned for Hunger Games , Spy Kids and 'All of the New Star Wars Movies'

Brie Larson has a long list of roles she didn't end up getting.

Before Larson, 30, won an Oscar and became Captain Marvel, the actress was just like any other, going to as many auditions as possible. Larson looked back on some of her worst and weirdest auditions for the latest video on her brand new YouTube channel.

Calling auditions a "job within itself that doesn’t pay," Larson went through her early rejections and joked that she "started giving myself heartburn over waiting for the answer at about age 11."

"You never know all the jobs I didn’t get, so I thought it might be interesting to talk about that," the former child actress continued, telling the story of how she tried really hard to get a role in 2013’s The Frozen Ground but ended up overdoing it.

"'They said that you were very scary, you scared them. Just so you know, Vanessa Hudgens got the job'," Larson recalls her manager telling her. "I was like, oooh I misread what kind of film this was. Took it too far, always took it too far!"

Larson also recalled auditioning for 2015's Terminator Genisys but didn't get called back for more because they thought she didn't look like someone who could hold a gun.

The Room actress then went through some high-profile roles she auditioned for and didn't get.

"I didn’t get Gossip Girl, and I’m really glad. I auditioned for Hunger Games and I didn’t get it. I auditioned for Tomorrowland and I didn’t get it. I auditioned for all of the new Star Wars movies and I didn’t get it," she said. "I don’t even know why I’m saying I didn’t get it. Like, you know I didn’t."

But the ones that still hurt are the ones she didn't get as a child actor.

"The ones from when I was a kid really, really still sting," she said. "Like it was down to me and another girl for Smart House, the Disney Channel Original Movie, and I didn’t get it. That was a big bummer."