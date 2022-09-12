Brie Larson Says She's Unsure She'll Keep Playing Captain Marvel While Seemingly Calling Out Trolls

Brie Larson doesn't know how long she'll be a superhero.

On Saturday, Larson chatted with Variety at D23 Expo about exactly how long she expects to continue playing Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films in an answer that appeared to hint at long-running backlash against her character.

"I don't know, I don't know — does anyone want me to do it again?" the Oscar winner, 32, told Variety with several shrugs. "I don't know, I really don't know. I don't have the answer to that."

Larson's comments appeared to address fan backlash her casting and character have received since she joined Marvel Studios' roster of superhero actors in 2016.

Though 2019's Captain Marvel is the seventh-highest-grossing MCU film of 29 releases — only the four Avengers movies, 2018's Black Panther and 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home have made more money, according to Box Office Mojo — its user reviews on sites like Rotten Tomatoes have been littered with sexist comments criticizing the actress, the character and the film since before it was even released.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Larson's starring role in Captain Marvel marked the MCU's first woman-led film. She reprised the role in 2019's Avengers: Endgame and made uncredited cameo appearances in 2021's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and the Ms. Marvel Disney+ series.

In an October 2019 interview with Variety, Larson suggested she had tuned out any distinct backlash against Captain Marvel, saying at the time she never reads about herself on the internet.

"I don't have time for it, you know?" the actress said at the time. "The things that I have extra time to really look at are, like: Am I eating healthy food? Am I drinking water? Am I meditating? Have I called my mom today?"

"I have genuinely never needed to look at the internet to explain to me who I am," Larson added to Variety in 2019. "I'm extremely committed to that in my day-to-day life!"

RELATED VIDEO: Brie Larson Says Playing Captain Marvel "Changed My Life": I've Learned to "Stand My Ground"

Fans can expect to see Larson as Captain Marvel again in the upcoming sequel The Marvels, and despite her unclear answer at D23, she is currently listed among the expected cast for 2025's Avengers: Secret Wars, according to IMDb.

Larson attended D23 to present a preview of The Marvels, which teams Captain Marvel up with Ms. Marvel's young star Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau. The movie expects to pick up where the Ms. Marvel series post-credits scene ended, with Kamala Khan (Vellani, 20) and Captain Marvel unexpectedly switching places and Larson's character transported to Jersey City, New Jersey, according to Variety.

"It was really nice to have a team," Larson told the D23 audience, according to Entertainment Weekly. "I had a team!"

The Marvels — directed by Nia DaCosta, who most recently helmed 2021's Candyman — is expected to release in theaters July 28, 2023.