Brie Larson is fulfilling her heroic destiny in a new trailer for Captain Marvel.

The Oscar winner, 29, lights up the sky in the latest look at the highly-anticipated Marvel release that gives fans a glimpse at her character, Carol Danvers’, iconic blue and red suit.

Set in the 1990s, the story is a prequel to the popular Marvel films that have followed before. Danvers finds herself and a small team of allies at the center of a maelstrom that reaches Earth as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes.

Samuel L. Jackson returns as a younger version of Nick Fury, who meets Danvers as she sets about on an expedition to discover her roots.

Brie Larson in Captain Marvel Marvel Entertainment

“So, Skrulls are the bad guys. And you’re a Kree. A race of noble warriors?” Fury asks Danvers.

She adds, “Heroes. Noble warrior heroes.”

The film also stars Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Rune Temte, Algenis Perez Soto, Mckenna Grace, with Annette Bening, with Clark Gregg, and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel flies into theaters March 8, 2019.