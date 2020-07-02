Brie Larson Launches a 'Personal' YouTube Channel to Show 'Who I Actually Am': I'm 'Excited'

"I’ve been hesitant to reveal too much about myself, partly out of fear of the unknown," Brie Larson tells PEOPLE

Brie Larson has found a whole new way to connect with her fans.

The Captain Marvel actress, 30, is the latest celebrity to launch her own YouTube platform, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal. Larson posted her first video to her channel on Thursday, introducing fans to her page and teasing what's to come.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"YouTube has been a place where I have learned so much," she says in her introduction. "Whether it’s been how to use my printer or it’s been watching how to be a considerate activist, this is the place to talk about things that are important and that matter."

Larson's introductory video showcases the wide array of guests who will be making appearances in upcoming videos — including her own grandmother in a sweet cameo.

"I’m incredibly excited about joining the YouTube family and having the opportunity to share a little bit more about myself through personal videos and stories," Larson tells PEOPLE. "For so long the internet perception of me has been through this carefully curated lens of a press day pegged to a specific project I am promoting. I’ve been hesitant to reveal too much about myself, partly out of fear of the unknown, but also because I had this idea that people wouldn’t be able to believe me as other characters. I see my channel as a way to break away from this line of thought and become more vulnerable and open about my flaws, what I am passionate about and who I actually am."

Image zoom Brie Larson/ Youtube

In the caption for her debut post, Larson wrote, "Thank you for watching my first YouTube video! It was so great learning from all of those who joined - make sure to follow them 💕 Leave a comment letting me know which creators I should work with as well, please! I’m so excited about this journey - be sure to let me know what you want to see. Like or Subscribe if you want… or don’t. It’s up to you!"

In addition to creating YouTube content as she self-isolates during the coronavirus pandemic, Larson previously shared with PEOPLE that she's keeping busy by playing Nintendo Switch's popular game Animal Crossing: New Horizons.