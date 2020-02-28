Superhero Selfies! Brie Larson and Gal Gadot Nail Marvel and DC Crossover: 'Make Love, Not War'

Image zoom Brie Larson (L) and Gal Gadot Gal Gadot/Instagram

Don’t mess with Brie Larson and Gal Gadot!

The actresses — widely known for their roles as Captain Marvel and Wonder Woman, respectively — came together for a pair of fun selfies at the 2020 Oscars earlier this month, subsequently proving that the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Extended Universe can, in fact, exist harmoniously.

Gadot, 34, and Larson, 30, were glammed up for the evening, during which they both helped Sigourney Weaver introduce Eimear Noone, the ceremony’s first-ever female conductor. Noone went on to conduct a medley of all the best score nominees.

In the first selfie that both Larson (who wore a custom Gucci gown) and Gadot (in Givenchy Haute Couture) shared on their Instagram accounts on Thursday, Larson had her hands loosely around Gadot’s neck as they appeared to be ready to engage in a good-old-fashioned throw down.

But their huge smiles gave the playful side of the photo-op away — as did the second snapshot, which showed Gadot puckering up for the camera as she shared a friendly embrace with her Oscar-winner pal. “Make love, not war,” both women wrote in the photo set’s caption.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the photos may have been almost three years in the making. In June 2017 — less than two weeks after Wonder Woman hit theaters in the U.S. — Larson retweeted a comic-book rendering of Captain Marvel and Wonder Woman posing for a fun picture.

In the art, Captain Marvel is on the left (just as Larson was in her Oscars photos with Gadot), while Wonder Woman is on the right, sticking her tongue out for the illustration.

“Would be so cool if someone can get @brielarson and @GalGadot to recreate this. @PattyJenks #WonderWoman #CaptainMarvel,” the original poster tweeted alongside the photo.

Larson clearly couldn’t have agreed more, re-posting the tweet with her own commentary that read simply, “Mood!!!”

Gadot is gearing up for the June premiere of Wonder Woman 1984, which will see the reunion of Diana Prince/Wonder Woman and Steve Trevor, Chris Pine‘s character who seemingly sacrificed himself in order to save the world toward the close of the first movie.

“In this one, she’s been around. She’s much wiser and mature and lonely. And then something crazy happens that changes the whole game,” Gadot teased of the sequel in a January chat with Extra.

Meanwhile, Larson — who starred in both 2019’s Captain Marvel and returned less than two months later in Avengers: Endgame — will appear again as heroine Carol Danvers in a sequel set to premiere some time in 2022, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Megan McDonnell, a writer for the Disney+ Marvel series WandaVision, is currently in negotiations to write Captain Marvel 2, which will be set in the present day, the outlet reports.