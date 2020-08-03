Brie Larson Extolls the Marvels of Mushrooms in New Film Fantastic Fungi

Brie Larson narrates the upcoming Apple+ film Fantastic Fungi, which extolls the marvel that is the mighty mushroom

Brie Larson wants you to get excited about the wonder that is the mighty mushroom.

No, not magic ones—though according to the film Fantastic Fungi, all mushrooms truly are magical. We're talking about the organisms that play a most essential role in life on Earth, and have an estimated 2.2 million to 3.8 million species that play various roles in supporting (and decomposing) that life.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Captain Marvel star, 30, loans her voice as the narrator of Fantastic Fungi: The Magic Beneath Us, a documentary by Louie Schwartzberg that's available to purchase on Apple+ on August 4th. (It will also be available for rent on August 11.)

Image zoom Brie Larson Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The film, with the help of renowned scientists and mycologists, explores the magic of mushrooms and their ability to heal and save our planet, as well as the people who live on it.

"We become aware of the beauty, intelligence, and solutions the fungi kingdom offers us in response to some pf our most pressing medical, therapeutic and environmental challenges," says a release about the film.