Brie Larson Wows Fans as She Covers Taylor Swift's Folklore Song 'The 1'

The Captain Marvel star dedicated the performance to her "Swiftie friend" and actress Jessie Ennis

Brie Larson is a fan of Folklore!

The Captain Marvel star, 30, showed off her musical side on Wednesday when she performed a cover of "The 1," the opening track of Taylor Swift's recently released eighth studio album.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Larson shared her rendition of the song on her social media accounts, dedicating the performance to "Swiftie friend" and actress Jessie Ennis.

"I'm doing good, I'm on some new s— / Been saying 'Yes' instead of 'No' / I thought I saw you at the bus stop / I didn't though," she sings while strumming a blue electric guitar. "I hit the ground running each night / I hit the Sunday matinee / You know the greatest films of all time were never made."

The cover was a smash hit amongst Larson's followers, who quickly flooded her comments section with praise over her vocal talents.

"And she can sing?! Brie you're a queen," one wrote.

"My favorite actress singing a song by my favorite singer 😍 I have been blessed ❤️," another commented.

Before she was an Oscar-winning actress and Marvel superhero, Larson also had a brief but successful music career. In the early 2000s, she nabbed a record deal, releasing tracks such as “She Said” in 2005 at only 16.

Image zoom Brie Larson

Larson's cover of "The 1" comes after the launch of her latest professional endeavor: a YouTube channel. Earlier this month, the actress told PEOPLE that she was "incredibly excited about joining the YouTube family and having the opportunity to share a little bit more about myself through personal videos and stories."

"For so long the internet perception of me has been through this carefully curated lens of a press day pegged to a specific project I am promoting," she said at the time.