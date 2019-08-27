Brie Larson Covers Miley Cyrus' 'Slide Away' on Instagram — and She Plays the Guitar!

Brie Larson is giving Miley Cyrus a run for her money!

The Captain Marvel star, 29, shared a video of herself singing Cyrus’ “Slide Away” on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday. Larson sat close to the camera in a green polka-dotted dress as she strummed her blue guitar and sang the lyrics.

“Once upon a time, it was paradise / Once upon a time, I was paralyzed / Think I’m gonna miss these harbor lights,” Larson sang. “But it’s time to let it go / Once upon a time, it was made for us / Woke up one day, it had turned to dust / Baby, we were found, but now we’re lost / So it’s time to let it go.”

This isn’t the first time Larson has shown off her singing skills. In May, the actress covered Ariana Grande’s 2014 song “My Everything,” which she shared on her Instagram Stories at the time.

Before she was an Oscar-winning actress and Marvel superhero, Larson had a brief but successful music career. In the early 2000s, she nabbed a record deal, releasing tracks such as “She Said” in 2005 at only 16.

🎥 Brie Larson via Instagram stories pic.twitter.com/DbwKjyjKY0 — Brie Larson Archives (@brielarsoncom) August 27, 2019

Cyrus, 26, has also walked the line between acting and singing, breaking out in Disney Channel’s Hannah Montana. The singer released “Slide Away” earlier this month after her separation from Liam Hemsworth became public. She performed the song publicly for the first time at the Video Music Awards on Monday night.

Cyrus and Hemsworth, 29, announced their split earlier this month in a joint statement eight months after they married. Hours later, photographs of Cyrus kissing her longtime friend Kaitlynn Carter were released.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” began a statement from the couple’s rep, exclusively obtained by PEOPLE on Aug. 10. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus

Days after the song’s release, Hemsworth filed for divorce and cited “irreconcilable differences.”

Reps for Hemsworth and Cyrus did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

“She didn’t expect it and is a bit disappointed, but she is still doing well and has obviously moved on as well,” a Cyrus insider previously told PEOPLE of the singer.

Despite the breakup, the insider says Cyrus has fond memories of their nearly 10-year romance.

“What she and Liam had for a long time was very special,” the Cyrus insider adds. “It’s just hard for her to think that she will never have this again with Liam. There are really so many things that she loves about him.”