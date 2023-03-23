Brie Larson Confirms Breakup from Elijah Allan-Blitz: 'I Don't Have a Partner'

Brie Larson and Elijah Allan-Blitz have gone their separate ways.

The Captain Marvel star, 33, confirmed her split from the virtual reality director, 36, while speaking with Harper's Bazaar for the publication's April issue.

"I don't have a next job. I don't have a home. I don't have a partner. I don't have a plan. I'm just completely open," Larson told the outlet.

The pair first sparked dating rumors after they were photographed kissing in July 2019, nearly six months after Larson called off her engagement to actor and musician Alex Greenwald. While neither publicly addressed their relationship at the time, she and Allan-Blitz later walked the red carpet together at the 2020 Oscars.

That year, their collaborative work in the series The Messy Truth VR Experience earned an Emmy win in the outstanding original interactive program category.

Larson touched on their work-life balance via an Instagram post in August, in which the two were photographed together. She wrote, "Working working working but keeping it cute."

They appeared together at the D23 expo in September while promoting the short film Remembering. The project was a collaborative effort between the pair, which came at a time when the two felt they needed to be creative, the Oscar winner shared with Collider.

"It was the pandemic, and we were needing to be creative," shared Larson. "We had been watching movies from our childhood and digging into all of these things. One day, Elijah went into the office, and I feel like it was within 20 minutes, but maybe it was an hour, he had this whole concept."

While Larson did not touch on any details behind her split with Allan-Blitz, she elaborated in her interview with Harper's Bazaar on how her outlook on her future began to change as she entered her thirties.

"I had all the same normal fears as everybody else about being single and being 30," shared Larson. "What do I want? How does a family and a future fit in with my weird life?"