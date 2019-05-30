Brie Larson Channels Her Inner Jedi While Visiting Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

Brie Larson is strong with the Force!

The Captain Marvel star, 29, visited Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge on Wednesday night and is now sharing all of her fun fandom moments on Instagram.

“Serving Jedi realness this summer,” she wrote in the caption of a photo on Thursday in which she posed as a Jedi similar to Obi-Wan Kenobi and Qui-Gon Jinn.

In a second photo, the Oscar-winning actress held a blue lightsaber while locked in a heated battle with a friend who held a red one.

“The force is strong ya’ll!! #starwarsgalaxysedge,” she wrote.

The actress also had a fun time taste-testing blue milk and trying out the Cantina found within the new Disneyland park. She also made her own lightsaber and rode on the new Millennium Falcon ride.

“I just made my own lightsaber I am not the same,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill and Star Wars creator George Lucas all reunited on Wednesday night to launch the new Disney attraction.

The new land, which opens Friday in Anaheim, California, features rides like Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, which takes place on a replica of the iconic spaceship, and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, which brings guests through a virtual battle between the Resistance and the First Order.

Iger began the opening celebration by introducing Lucas, who called the Millennium Falcon replica “amazing.”

“It’s something you couldn’t even dream about 20 years ago,” the director, 75, said. “It’ll change your life.”

Hamill, 67, reminisced on his experience with the franchise.

“Look where we are today. We get our own land! Star Wars, to me, has always been the gift that keeps on giving and the reason is because of you,” he said. “Your parents tell you not to speak to strangers, yet everywhere I go, everyone treats me like family. The stories [fans] tell me are so heartfelt.”

Those planning to visit Disneyland between May 31 and June 23 will have to make reservations — free, but subject to availability — to access the land, though guests staying at any of the park’s three hotels will receive one reservation per guest with their booking.