Brie Larson Celebrates End of Captain Marvel Shoot with Sweet Instagram Post

Move over, Wonder Woman — Captain Marvel is coming for the spotlight.

On Sunday night, Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson posted a photo to her Instragram revealing that the filming for Marvel Studios’ upcoming female-led superhero movie had wrapped.

To likely avoid any spoilers on the highly anticipated project, the news came with a captionless photo of a simple Captain Marvel clapperboard with signatures from the cast and crew on top of a calendar marking the shoot’s final days.

The Room star got to go home on July 7, following the last day of filming.

Set in the 90s, Marvel’s 21st film will star Larson as Carol Danvers, (a.k.a Captain Marvel), an Airforce pilot whose DNA was accidentally fused with that of an alien’s, making her one of the most powerful heroes on earth and its only hope in a deadly intergalactic war.

RELATED VIDEO: Brie Larson Hilariously Recalls the Difficulties of Acting

Co-directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, Captain Marvel will be the first of the Marvel franchise to feature a female lead as a superhero, and the first to hire a female composer, Pinar Toprak, for the score.

Fleck also posted a cryptic Instagram photo captioned, “We got next…” indicating shooting had finally completed.

Although plot details remain classified, a few new and returning cast members have been revealed: the film will also star Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn, Samuel L. Jackson, Clark Gregg, Lee Pace, Gemma Chan, and Djimon Hounsou.

Captain Marvel flies in theaters March 6, 2019.