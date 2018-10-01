Brie Larson's Fiancé Alex Greenwald Sings to Her for Her 29th Birthday: That Was 'Beautiful'

Brie Larson got the sweetest serenade for her birthday.

The Captain Marvel star turns 29 on Monday and she celebrated with her musician fiancé Alex Greenwald and a close friend. The two sang to Larson at a restaurant where she also got cake with a message written in chocolate syrup.

“That was the most beautiful rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’ I’ve ever heard,” Larson says with a laugh in a video on her Instagram story after the two men finish up. The star also posted a birthday selfie on Instagram showing off what looks like a decorated trailer.

RELATED: She’s Here! Watch Brie Larson in the First Trailer for Captain Marvel

Larson and Greenwald got engaged in March 2016 and while the couple is private about their love, he’s often by Larson’s side at major events. She even thanked him during her Oscars acceptance speech just before he popped the question in 2016.

RELATED VIDEO: Brie Larson Reveals Her ‘Cinderella’ Moments While Shooting ‘Kong: Skull Island’ During Last Year’s Oscars!

The actress recently opened up about his support during a sit down with USA Today.

“I don’t think I could do any of this without my person,” she said of Greenwald. “It’s a safe place to be unsafe. I can go out in the world and I can take risks and I can push myself to the limit, and then there’s that core that knows me and no matter how far I go, I’m still the same when I come back. That’s a really valuable thing.”