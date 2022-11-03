'Bridget Jones' Author Teases Possible Fourth Movie: 'I Really Hope It Will Happen'

Bridget Jones may soon be grabbing her reindeer jumper for the fourth time.

Helen Fielding, who wrote Bridget Jones's Diary and The Edge of Reason, is working on transforming her third book in the series, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, into a movie.

"Yes I'm working on it and I really hope it will happen," Fielding, 64, told the Radio Times. "Every film that gets made is a miracle – it's really difficult to make films happen and to make them good. But I'd love to see it on the screen."

Fielding's first two books became 2001's Bridget Jones's Diary and 2004's Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason, while the author's newspaper column for The Independent formed the foundation for 2016's Bridget Jones's Baby.

Renee Zellweger as Bridget Jones. Everett

Renée Zellweger starred in all three of the movies as the lovable British heroine, while Colin Firth reprised his role as Mark Darcy in each installment.

Hugh Grant's Daniel Cleaver character was presumed dead in the third movie until a turnabout at the end of the film revealed him to still be alive.

One character who sadly and likely won't make the jump to the fourth film, however, is Firth's Darcy, who is revealed at the beginning of Fielding's fourth book to have died five years earlier.

Bridget Jones. Giles Keyte/Courtesy Everett Collection

Earlier this year, Zellweger, 53, — who famously gained 30 pounds to play Bridget Jones — admitted it would be "fun" to reprise her role for the fourth time.

While promoting her show The Thing About Pam on Sirium XM's The Jess Cagle Show, the two-time Oscar winner expressed her interest in wanting to portray her famous rom-com character again.

When asked if there was a possibility of another sequel to the franchise, she responded, "I hope so. I hope so. I mean, it's fun, you know, she's so much fun."

"I love being in her shoes," Zellweger added. "I mean, it makes me giggle, you know, every day on set the choices that we get to make about just how awkward we can make her circumstances. It's just so much fun."