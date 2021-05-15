Bridesmaids Turns 10! Melissa McCarthy, Paul Feig and More Celebrate Film's Anniversary

"I'd marry you all over again," wrote Melissa McCarthy, celebrating the 10th anniversary of Bridesmaids

A decade after Bridesmaids premiered in theaters, the film remains a beloved comedy that fans can still quote by heart.

On Friday, the cast and creators of the hilarious film celebrated Bridesmaids' 10th anniversary and shared some behind-the-scenes memories.

Bridesmaids stars Kristen Wiig as Annie, a down-on-her-luck baker stuck in a rut, when her childhood best friend Lillian (Maya Rudolph) asks her to be maid of honor at her wedding. Annie soon clashes with Lillian's new glamorous friend Helen (Rose Byrne), while they bond with their fellow bridesmaids (Melissa McCarthy, Wendi McLendon-Covey and Ellie Kemper).

In honor of the milestone, McCarthy shared some never-seen photos of herself with her costars.

"Who knew the recipe for joy would involve vomit, a carpal tunnel glove and a kangol hat," wrote McCarthy, whose performance in Bridesmaids earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress. "Happy 10 year anniversary Bridesmaids!!! I'd marry you all over again."

Producer Judd Apatow shared a photo of the cast in their bridesmaid dresses, writing, "Looking through the files. Finding some great ones." He certainly delivered, sharing more photos to his Instagram story, including Maya Rudolph in her Lady St. Petsois Juju bridal couture and McCarthy destroying a bridal shop sink.

Director Paul Feig posted a throwback with Mumolo and co-writer/star Kristen Wiig. "Exactly 10 years ago, these two amazing people let me direct their brilliant script and it came out in theaters," he wrote. "I will forever be indebted to them, @juddapatow and our amazing cast for one of the most wonderful experiences of my life. I love you all."

Co-writer Annie Mumolo, who recently co-wrote and starred with Wiig in Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar, posted photos of the screenplay, which was originally titled Honored. "Spring cleaning led to a weird happenstance!!" she started in the caption.

"I opened a box to find our first Bridesmaids table read draft, the cards from our "story wall" and PAGES of mad scribblings that reveal....my process???" Mumolo wrote. "Now I know why I started therapy at the outset of this journey. This was far from our first draft. And even further from our last. But it sure smacked me upside the head when I saw it! And on this day of all days. And I forgot about our old working title. After five years trying to get the movie green-lit, we didn't land on 'Bridesmaids' until a few days before we started shooting."

Rudolph recently said she'd be "down" to reunite with the cast for a Bridesmaids sequel. "Well, I guess it wouldn't be called Bridesmaids, it would be called Old Ladiesor something," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I'd be down."

Wiig and Mumolo previously revealed to PEOPLE that the character of Lillian's mom in Bridesmaids inspired them to write Barb & Star, which premiered in February. "When we were writing Bridesmaids, we would go off on tangents when writing scenes between Lillian and her mom," they said. "None of those scenes made it in the movie because they had nothing to do with anything!"