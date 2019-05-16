Bridesmaids Star Maya Rudolph Says She’ll Always Be Known as ‘the Lady Who S— in the Street’

Maya Rudolph might be one of the most known and loved comedians of her time with decades of work, but she’s well aware that her legacy will be for something much different.

The Wine Country actress appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show with guest host Melissa McCarthy when the two reminisced on their hit 2011 film Bridesmaids. And when McCarthy asked if Rudolph still gets recognized for it, the actress said one particular scene made a deep impression on fans.

RELATED: Rebel Wilson Shares ‘Racy’ Photos from When the BridesmaidsCast Went to a Male Strip Club

“I think I will always be the lady who took a s— on the street,” Rudolph, 46, joked, later adding, “This happens to me all the time, people are always like, ‘You’re the lady who took a s— on the street!’”

The hilarious scene comes after Rudolph’s bridal party goes to a Brazilian restaurant before heading in for their dress fittings. But it all goes terribly wrong when they get a simultaneous bad case of food poisoning, and Rudolph is forced to run across the street in a gorgeous wedding dress in an attempt to make it to the bathroom. She doesn’t, and the image of Rudolph sitting on the street is one of the funniest parts of the movie.

Rudolph told McCarthy that she gets recognized for the moment all the time, and there was an instance at Starbucks recently that really put it over the edge.

“This is a very true story. I was at Starbucks recently, and my Starbucks name is Donna because no one spells Maya correctly. So I was waiting for them to say Donna, and this guy just sheepishly handed me this cup and I brought a picture of it,” Rudolph said before a picture of her cup appeared on screen.

Instead of her name, the barista had written “it’s happening, I’m s—- on the street,” which is one of the lines from the movie.

“Just as a fun fact, please don’t ever write that on the side of a beverage,” McCarthy said after seeing the cup.

Image zoom Bridesmaids Everett

Rudolph appeared on the show to promote Wine Country, which stars her former Saturday Night Live pals Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell and Emily Spivey. McCarthy called the group the “murderer’s row” of comedy, and Rudolph grew sentimental and she talked about their ever-lasting bond.

RELATED: Hangover Cures! Amy Poehler and the Ladies of Netflix’s Wine Country Share Their Best Tips

“My plan is all these women and I are going to be sitting on a porch when we’re old together and one of them is going to change my diapers. You’re on that porch,” she told McCarthy.

“I will come, I will bring any baked item you want, and I will change your diaper,” McCarthy joked.

Wine Country is on Netflix now.