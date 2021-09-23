Bridesmaids Cast — Plus Wilson Phillips —Reunites 10 Years Later for Important Voting Message

The cast of Bridesmaids joined together for a group Zoom call to share their goals for the year and encourage everyone and their friends to register to vote

The cast of Bridesmaids is reuniting for the first time ever for a good cause.

In the four-minute clip, Wiig greets her fellow cast members, explaining, "as you know, we get together once a year over Zoom and discuss what we want to accomplish this coming year."

The women all take turns sharing what their goals for the year are, with Mumolo telling her friends she plans to get a mammogram and "a really tight perm," while Rudolph jokes she's renewing her passport to travel to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and Tucson, Arizona.

Melissa McCarthy, Ellie Kemper, Rose Byrne, Wendi Mclendon-Covey, Maya Rudolph, Kristen Wiig Bridesmaids Credit: Suzanne Hanover/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

But before the group can move on to Wiig, they're interrupted by a chorus of barking from Rudolph's dogs as she asks them, "Are you done?"

When Wiig can finally share her plans for the year, she tells the cast she hopes to try dry shampoo. In response, Byrne says she'll "piggyback" on Wiig's goal and stop washing her hair or body, adding, "I'm just gonna roll the dice."

As for Kemper, she plans to put her name on "a bunch of lists for catalogues, brochures and coupons so I can get more mail." And the final star, McCarthy, tells her Bridesmaids family she wants to read and sketch more.

Before she can share more details, the women are interrupted by the musical group Wilson Phillips, who were iconically featured in the final scene of Bridesmaids. Carnie and Wendy Wilson, plus Chynna Phillips, join the Zoom, where Wendy tells the group, "I think something we all should do this year is register a friend to vote."

Mumolo replies, "I've heard about this! It's Register a Friend Day."

Rose Byrne, Maya Rudolph, Kristen Wiig Bridesmaids Credit: Suzanne Hanover/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

Their bit ends with a snippet of the famous Wilson Phillips song "Hold On" — with the band telling the Bridesmaids cast they should not "hold on for more day" to register to vote, in a nod to their song lyrics.

"When it comes to voting, there's no such thing as an off year," McCarthy said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "Friends don't let friends skip elections, and that's why I'm so excited to reunite with my Bridesmaids family to remind everyone to check their registration and participate in their local elections."

Register a Friend Day was conceptualized by I Am a Voter to "underscore the importance of voter registration and voting," per the organization, which said in a Thursday press release, "a reminder from a friend can make someone up to 2x more likely to vote."

Bridesmaids recently celebrated its 10-year anniversary, with the cast and creators marking a decade in May since the film first hit theaters.

Bridesmaids 10 year anniversary Credit: Melissa McCarthy/Instagram

Producer Judd Apatow shared a photo of the actresses in their bridesmaid dresses from a wedding scene at the time, writing in the caption, "Looking through the files. Finding some great ones," while McCarthy commemorated the milestone anniversary with some never-before-seen photos.

"Who knew the recipe for joy would involve vomit, a carpal tunnel glove and a kangol hat," she wrote. "Happy 10 year anniversary Bridesmaids!!! I'd marry you all over again."

While a sequel isn't in the works just yet, Mumolo told Entertainment Tonight in April she would be game for a second Bridesmaids film.