Carrie Director Brian De Palma Is Writing a Horror Film Based on Harvey Weinstein Scandal

Harvey Weinstein is going from movie mogul to horror movie inspiration.

Brian De Palma, the iconic director behind genre classics like Carrie and Scarface, told French publication Le Parisien that the disgraced producer is at the center of his latest work.

“I am writing a film about this scandal, which I am currently discussing with a French producer,” said De Palma. “My character will not be called Harvey Weinstein. But it will be a horror movie, with a sexual aggressor, and it will happen in the film industry.”

The 77-year-old director also told the told AFP news agency that he has been following the Weinstein case “very closely because I know a lot of the people involved,” according to The Telegraph.

“As a director you have to get actors’ confidence and their love in order to be able to use their instrument in your movie. And to violate it on any level is just to me the worst thing you can do, just because of your gluttony or your lust,” he said.

Brian De Palma and Harvey Weinstein

Weintein has been accused of sexual misconduct by over 60 women since The New York Times and The New Yorker documented decades of alleged sexual misconduct and sexual assault involving a number of women in detailed, Pulitzer-prize winning articles in October.

A spokesperson for the producer previously told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”

De Palma isn’t the only one to turn Weinstein’s story into inspiration. Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright David Mamet said in an interview with the Chicago Tribune published in February that he was writing a play about the movie mogul.

“I was talking with my Broadway producer, and he said, ‘Why don’t you write a play about Harvey Weinstein?’ And so I did,” Mamet explained.

He added, “I think about this a lot now. I have a bunch of daughters, a young son. Every society has to confront the ungovernable genie of sexuality and tries various ways to deal with it, and none of them work very well. There is great difficulty when you are switching modes, which we seem to be doing now. People go crazy. They start tearing each other to bits.”