Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Brian Cox previously called Johnny Depp "overblown" and "overrated" in his memoir Putting the Rabbit in the Hat

Brian Cox Admits Calling Johnny Depp 'Overrated' in His Memoir Was 'Harsh': I 'Sort of' Regret It

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday, the Succession actor joked of Depp, "I've heard a lot from his … they call it a fan club, but I think it's some kind of CIA agency that works on his behalf."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Cox, 75, said the paperback version of his book, when released in the U.K., will include an addendum he wrote, and hinted that it would touch on the remarks he made about Depp, 58.

"I just thought I was being a bit harsh," Cox said. "You know what it's like — you go for the easy joke. And I went for the easy joke."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Brian Cox Johnny Depp Brian Cox (L); Johnny Depp | Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty; Jeff Spicer/Getty

In his memoir, Cox wrote of Depp in part, "Personable though I'm sure he is, [he] is so overblown, so overrated."

The actor admitted to host Jimmy Kimmel that he "sort of regretted" what he wrote in the book about Depp, "because I'm not like that normally; I was just being a bit glib, a bit flip."

When asked whether he believes actors generally think of themselves as overrated, Cox told Kimmel, 54, "I think they do. I think a lot of times actors think they're overrated, and sometimes they think they're underrated."

"Let's put it this way: Most of them think they're not rated at all," he added.

RELATED VIDEO: Meryl Streep Speaks Makes Emotional Speech: "I Am The Most Overrated Actress"

Cox, who has not worked with Depp, continued in his book, "I mean, Edward Scissorhands. Let's face it, if you come on with hands like that and pale, scarred-face make-up, you don't have to do anything. And he didn't. And subsequently, he's done even less."

The Scottish actor turned down a role in Pirates of the Caribbean, which Depp starred in, according to his memoir, per The Big Issue.

The Sweeney Todd star isn't the only A-lister Cox wrote about. The veteran actor also shared his thoughts on director Quentin Tarantino, writing, "I find his work meretricious. It's all surface."