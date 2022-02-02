Brian Cox Recalls Brad Pitt as 'Stunningly Beautiful' on Troy Set: 'I'm Straight But I Thought Wow'

Brian Cox said he was "agog" at costar Brad Pitt's look in the 2004 movie Troy

Brian Cox was impressed by Brad Pitt's sword-and-sandal swagger.

The Succession actor, 75, looked back at his career in a new video with Vanity Fair, at one point reflecting on his time making 2004's Troy. In it, Cox played Agamemnon. Cox said he had a "great experience" working with the "great cast" that included Orlando Bloom, Eric Bana, Brendan Gleeson, Diane Kruger and Sean Bean.

Cox recalled being taken aback by lead actor Pitt's appearance on set.

"I remember at one point," he said, "just kind of being agog at Brad 'cause, you know, he'd never been in costumes like that. We had all experienced these great costume epics because we'd spent most of our time like that, if we'd done the classical theater; we were always without pants! Brad walked on and my jaw was down because he was so stunningly beautiful."

"I mean, I'm straight, but I just thought, 'Wow! My God, this guy is stunning!' " Cox added with a laugh. "What chance does one have sharing the screen with this beautiful, beautiful man?"

Pitt previously opened up about how Troy marked a turning point in his career. The Oscar winner told The New York Times Magazine in 2019 that he was "disappointed" in the film.

"I had to do Troy because — I guess I can say all this now — I pulled out of another movie and then had to do something for the studio. So I was put in Troy," he said. "It wasn't painful, but I realized that the way that movie was being told was not how I wanted it to be. I made my own mistakes in it."

"What am I trying to say about Troy? I could not get out of the middle of the frame. It was driving me crazy. I'd become spoiled working with David Fincher. It's no slight on [Troy director] Wolfgang Petersen. Das Boot is one of the all-time great films," continued Pitt. "But somewhere in it, Troy became a commercial kind of thing. Every shot was like, 'Here's the hero!' There was no mystery."