Brian Austin Green Thanks Fans for 'Extremely Kind' Support After Megan Fox Slams Him

Brian Austin Green is taking the time to thank his fans amid a turbulent period for the actor.

On Wednesday, the 90210 star posted a video on Instagram of him collecting eggs from his backyard chicken coop in Los Angeles. Green, 48, captioned the video, “Life at home while the kids are at school."

After showing off his egg haul, the actor briefly thanked fans for the support he's received after revealing, months ago, that he and estranged wife Megan Fox, 34, had separated late last year.

"I wanted to thank everyone who’s come on my page and been supportive of everything. It’s extremely kind and really appreciated," Green said.

The message comes days after Fox slammed Green for posting a photo with their youngest child on Halloween, accusing him of using his page to portray her as an "absent mother." The former couple shares sons Noah Shannon, 8, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 4.

"Why does Journey have to be in this picture? It's not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren't in," the actress commented on Green's since-deleted post.

"I had a great halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media. I know you love your kids. But I don't know why you can't stop using them to posture [sic] via Instagram," Fox continued.

"You're so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I'm an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year. You have them half of the time," she said. Congratulations you truly are a remarkable human! Why do you need the internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you?"

Tension between the two has been growing as Fox has gone more and more public with her new love, rapper Machine Gun Kelly, 30. A source recently told PEOPLE that Green and Fox have been at odds for some time.

"They are struggling to get along and have been for a while," a source close to Fox said.

A source close to Green said the actor is having a hard time with Fox's new relationship with Kelly.

"It's a tough situation. As a dad, Brian is great. He is wonderful with the boys," the source said. "The issue is that he is bitter that Megan moved on so quickly with Machine Gun Kelly. It's been very hard for him. His behavior can be pretty immature when it comes to Megan though. He knows how to get Megan upset. In the past, he was advised to chill out and just focus on doing the right thing for the boys."