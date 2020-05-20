The actor went on a Target run just days after announcing that he and wife Megan Fox have parted ways

Brian Austin Green Is 'Okay' and 'Not at All Bitter' After Confirming Split From Megan Fox: Source

Brian Austin Green has stepped out for the first time since confirming his split from wife Megan Fox after almost 10 years of marriage.

On Wednesday, the actor, 46, was photographed leaving a Target in Westlake, Calif., with his face mask draped around his neck. He was seen sporting a muscle tank that read "Spiritual Gangster" and a pair of sunglasses for the outing.

The pictures comes as a source tells PEOPLE Green is "okay."

"The split has been tough for him, but he is doing his best to stay positive," the source says. "They split in the past and then got back together. Brian has no plans to file for divorce. He isn't ready to date either. It seems he is hoping that he and Megan once again can work things out. He is giving her space and letting her do her thing. He wants her to be happy. He thinks she is a great mom and is not at all bitter that she is dating."

This is the first time the Beverly Hills, 90210 star has been photographed out in public since breaking the news of his split from Fox, 34. They share sons Journey River, 3, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Noah Shannon, 7.

Earlier this week, Green opened up in an episode of his …With Brian Austin Green podcast titled "Context," telling fans that he and Fox have chosen to part ways. The decision came after feeling like things had felt off between them since late last year when Fox left the country to film Midnight in the Switchgrass.

Green explained that "things hadn’t really changed" when his wife returned home from the shoot and the couple ultimately had a heart-to-heart discussion about their marriage.

"She said, 'I realized when I was out of the country working alone that I feel more like myself and I liked myself better during that experience and I think that might be something worth trying for me,'" he recalled Fox telling him during the conversation. "I was shocked and I was upset about it but I can’t be upset at her because she didn’t ask to feel that way. It wasn’t a choice she made, that’s the way she honestly felt. We talked about it a little more and said let’s separate for a bit… and so we did."

Green also addressed photos of Fox out with Machine Gun Kelly that surfaced last week, saying that their decision to separate had nothing to do with anyone "cheating."

"I've never met him, but Megan and I talked about him and they're friends at this point. And from what she's expressed, he's a really just nice, genuine guy. I trust her judgment. She's always had really good judgment," he said.

Fox met Machine Gun Kelly (née Colson Baker) on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass.

"I don't want people to think that [they] are villains or I was a victim in any way with any of this — because I wasn't," Green added. "This isn't something new for us. This is something new for people to experience and hear about in the press ... but it's not new for us."

The former couple first met on the set of Hope & Faith in 2004, when the actress was 18 and Green was 30. They dated for about two years and initially got engaged in November 2006 before calling it off in February 2009. They got engaged again over a year later and tied the knot soon after in 2010.

Given they've had their ups and downs over the years, Green said he isn't ruling out the chance of another reconciliation.

"Who knows if this is the end of the journey," he said on Monday. "I mean, we have a lot of life left."