Brian Austin Green Steps Out with Model Tina Louise as Ex Megan Fox Dates Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox was recently seen hugging rapper Machine Gun Kelly while traveling together at an airport in Los Angeles

Brian Austin Green is stepping out with a new woman just over a month after confirming his split from wife Megan Fox.

On Tuesday, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 46, enjoyed a lunch outing with model Tina Louise at Sugar Taco in Los Angeles, a vegan restaurant which she co-owns. Green wore ripped jeans and a white T-shirt for the food run, while Louise opted for a black dress and shades, both showing off their ink.

The outing comes weeks after Green was spotted with Courtney Stodden, 25, picking up food together from an Agoura Hilla, California, eatery, though a source said at the time that the two "were not acting at all like they are together" romantically.

"Brian is doing well. He and Megan are getting along," the source said. "When he doesn't see the kids, he is slowly dating. He recently started hanging out with Courtney [Stodden]. They seem more like friends though."

Fox, 34, meanwhile, is spending quality time with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, 30. The new couple showed some PDA at the LAX airport in Los Angeles over the weekend, and the Jennifer's Body actress even appeared in one of the artist's latest music videos.

In May, an insider told PEOPLE that immediately following news of their split making headlines, Green was doing "okay."

"The split has been tough for him, but he is doing his best to stay positive," the source said at the time. "... He is giving her space and letting her do her thing. He wants her to be happy. He thinks she is a great mom and is not at all bitter that she is dating."

Opening up about the breakup on an episode of his …With Brian Austin Green podcast titled "Context," Green said he had a heart-to-heart with Fox that led to their separation.

"She said, 'I realized when I was out of the country working alone that I feel more like myself and I liked myself better during that experience, and I think that might be something worth trying for me,'" he recalled.

"I was shocked and I was upset about it," said Green, "but I can’t be upset at her because she didn’t ask to feel that way. It wasn’t a choice she made; that’s the way she honestly felt. We talked about it a little more and said let’s separate for a bit … and so we did."