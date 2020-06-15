Brian Austin Green Seen Out with Courtney Stodden After Split from Wife Megan Fox

Brian Austin Green enjoyed lunch with Courtney Stodden almost a month after revealing he had separated from Megan Fox

Brian Austin Green is getting some sunshine with special company.

The actor, 46, was photographed with Courtney Stodden on Saturday enjoying lunch together at a Mexican eatery in Los Angeles, California.

Stodden, 25, wore a leopard print maxi dress while Green went more casual in a black graphic T-shirt, gray pants and black sunglasses.

The outing comes almost a month after the Beverly Hills, 90210 star confirmed he and his wife, Megan Fox, 34, had separated. Green revealed the split on his podcast …With Brian Austin Green podcast titled "Context."

The revelation came just days after Fox was seen out with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, 30.

Green said their split came after Fox returned to their California home following months apart as she filmed a movie abroad with Kelly, whose birth name is Colson Baker.

"She said, 'I realized when I was out of the country working alone that I feel more like myself and I liked myself better during that experience and I think that might be something worth trying for me,' " Green recalled what Fox told him during the conversation. "I was shocked and I was upset about it, but I can’t be upset at her because she didn’t ask to feel that way. It wasn’t a choice she made, that’s the way she honestly felt. We talked about it a little more and said let’s separate for a bit … and so we did."

The two actors share three children together: sons Noah Shannon, 7, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 3.

Stodden, a Celebrity Big Brother alum, confirmed her own split from ex-husband Doug Hutchison in March in a lengthy Instagram post about their relationship, saying she felt "absolutely taken advantage of" during their time together. Stodden married the Green Mile actor in 2011 when she was 16 years old.

"It’s March 3rd, 2020 – today I am officially divorced from actor Doug Hutchison. It’s an emotional day for me. God only knows how he’s feeling, but I can tell you that it’s for the better," she began. "I look back at this picture and feel absolutely taken advantage of."

She continued, "I’ve been scared to even speak up about feeling groomed or being verbally abused during the almost 10 year marriage because I was a child and he was 50 when we married but I’m a woman now and it’s time for me to put my big girl pants on and speak on this matter."

"I’ve felt completely trapped, manipulated and at times abandoned by adults // growing up in such an environment — it became a lonely and dark place," she wrote, before telling followers that she has a book in the works.

Stodden ended the post with a message to her former husband, writing, "And to Doug… I’ll always love you; yet I’ll always be angry. You’ve left me — a child woman, feeling belittled and confused. These things I shall overcome."

"I wish you well. But please don’t ever do this to another minor again. It’s not right… even if the parent signs off. Wait a respectable amount of time before marrying. Children aren’t on your level. I’ll always love you regardless. Be better. As shall I," she added.