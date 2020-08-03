Brian Austin Green Says He Found Out About Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly His ‘Own Way’

Brian Austin Green found out about his estranged wife's new beau all on his own.

The actor appeared on the Hollywood Raw podcast, with hosts Dax Holt and Adam Glyn, where he talked about his life post split from Megan Fox.

The actress, 34, has since been seen out with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, 30, and Green admitted on the podcast that he found out about their relationship by himself.

"I found out in my own way. And that’s as much detail as I’ll give you on that one. I didn’t read about it or anything like that," Green, 47, said.

Green also opened up about how he's handling Fox's high-profile relationship with the rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker. The separated couple, who married in 2010 after meeting in 2004 and getting engaged in 2006, share three kids: sons Noah Shannon, 7, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 3.

"You can if you ignore it and avoid it which is what I try and do," he said of the pictures and reports of Fox and Kelly out and about. "I try to no read anything or look at anything and not involve myself in it. Just keep my head down and do what I do and focus on the kids. I know she’s going to do the same thing."

"Everybody is judgmental right now that she’s out of the country working and she’s not around," he said of Fox, who's finishing up filming her movie with the rapper. “ We travel and we work. It’s no different than before, we’re just no longer together. This is what we’ve been doing for 15 years. When one person is traveling and working the other person will step in and take care of things at home and the kids and this situation is no different. It’s not for lack of caring. Megan loves her kids, would do anything for them, and has and will continue to."

Green also talked about how they're handling introducing new partners to their kids, as Green said he's dating and meeting new people.