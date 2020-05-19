The couple confirmed their split on Monday after almost 10 years of marriage

Brian Austin Green Says He and Megan Fox ‘Could Come Back Together’: ‘I Will Always Love Her’

Although Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox have gone their separate ways, the actor says he's not ruling out the chance of reconciliation.

On Monday, Green, 46, confirmed his split with Fox, 34, in an episode of his …With Brian Austin Green podcast titled "Context," during which he addressed photos of the Transformers actress out with Machine Gun Kelly that surfaced last week.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After confirming their split, however, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star said that this may not be the "end of the journey" for the couple.

"I mean, we have a lot of life left," he said. "So the paths have started gone in separate ways for now. They could come back together. They may not. We don't know. I don't know. I don't want to make any predictions with that because I have no idea."

Green — who shares sons Journey River, 3, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Noah Shannon, 7, with Fox — said that the couple have "had an amazing relationship."

"I will always love her and I know she’ll always love me," he added.

Image zoom Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green Rob Latour/Shutterstock

The Anger Management star explained that he started to feel distant from Fox late last year when she left the country to film Midnight in the Switchgrass with Machine Gun Kelly, 30, explaining that "things hadn’t really changed" when his wife returned home from the shoot.

Green said he gave Fox a few weeks "to recoup a little bit and get back into life" before having a heart-to-heart discussion about their marriage.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

"She said, 'I realized when I was out of the country working alone that I feel more like myself and I liked myself better during that experience and I think that might be something worth trying for me,'" he recalled what Fox told him during the conversation.

"I was shocked and I was upset about it but I can’t be upset at her because she didn’t ask to feel that way," Green explained. "It wasn’t a choice she made, that’s the way she honestly felt. We talked about it a little more and said let’s separate for a bit… and so we did."

Image zoom Megan Fox/Instagram

According to Green, the couple have been separated since the end of the year and have been trying to"figure out what life is now. It’s a big change for both of us."

One thing they both agreed on was making sure their sense of family was protected and maintained. "As far as a family, what we’ve built is really cool and it’s really special. So we decided let’s make sure that we don’t lose that," he said. "Let’s make sure that we’re always friends with each other and we’re a united front with the kids. We’ll do family vacations and holidays with the family and really make that a focus with the kids."

He also made sure to express that their decision to separate had nothing to do with anyone "cheating," and addressed Fox's relationship with Machine Gun Kelly (née Richard Colson Baker).

"I don't want people to think that [they] are villains or I was a victim in any way with any of this — because I wasn't," he said.

The former couple first met on the set of Hope & Faith in 2004, when the actress was 18 and Green was 30. They dated for about two years and initially got engaged in November 2006 but they called it off in February 2009. They got engaged again over a year later and tied the knot soon after in 2010.