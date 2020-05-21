Brian Austin Green revealed on his podcast Monday he and Megan Fox had split after nearly 10 years of marriage

Brian Austin Green Says 'Cheating' Did Not Lead to His Split with Megan Fox

Brian Austin Green said his and Megan Fox's decision to separate had nothing to do with "cheating."

The actor, 46, addressed his relationship with the Transformers actress on Monday in an episode of his podcast ...with Brian Austin Green titled "Context."

The episode debuted days after Fox, 34, was photographed stepping out with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, 30.

"I've never met him, but Megan and I talked about him and they're friends at this point," Green said of the two. "And from what she's expressed, he's a really just nice, genuine guy. I trust her judgment. She's always had really good judgment."

"I don't want people to think that [they] are villains or I was a victim in any way with any of this — because I wasn't," Green added. "This isn't something new for us. This is something new for people to experience and hear about in the press... but it's not new for us."

Fox and Kelly met on the set of their upcoming film Midnight in the Switchgrass. The actress also made a cameo in his latest music video, "Bloody Valentine," which debuted on Wednesday.

A source told PEOPLE that Fox and Kelly are enjoying being together during the pandemic.

"They have been spending time together at Megan's house in the past few weeks," said the source. "They seem to have fun and look happy together. Megan only sees him when the kids are with Brian."

A different source told PEOPLE Green was "okay" following his and Fox's separation.

"The split has been tough for him, but he is doing his best to stay positive," the source said. "They split in the past and then got back together. Brian has no plans to file for divorce. He isn't ready to date either. It seems he is hoping that he and Megan once again can work things out. He is giving her space and letting her do her thing. He wants her to be happy. He thinks she is a great mom and is not at all bitter that she is dating."

The former couple first met on the set of Hope & Faith in 2004, when the actress was 18 and Green was 30. They dated for about two years and initially got engaged in November 2006 before calling it off in February 2009. They got engaged again over a year later and tied the knot soon after in 2010.

Given they've had their ups and downs over the years, Green said he isn't ruling out the chance of another reconciliation.

"Who knows if this is the end of the journey," he said on Monday. "I mean, we have a lot of life left."