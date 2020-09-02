Brian Austin Green Reunites with Tina Louise for a Beach Date amid His Split from Megan Fox

Brian Austin Green and Tina Louise seem to be heating things up again.

Earlier this week, the actor and Australian model were spotted soaking up some sun on a beach date in Los Angeles. Louise, 38, was photographed sporting a colorful bikini and white-rimmed sunglasses while Green, 47, had on a pair of swim trunks and a pair of black-rimmed sunglasses.

Their Monday outing comes a little over a month after a source told PEOPLE that the pair were taking a break after they were first linked on a lunch date in June. Louise is the second person Green's been linked to since announcing he and wife Megan Fox, 34, separated late last year.

"Megan has been working in Puerto Rico so Brian has been a full-time dad," a source told PEOPLE. "He loves his boys and they are his focus. With the boys around, it's not easy for him to date. He is taking a break from dating and is totally fine with it."

The former 90210 star and Louise were first seen hanging out together in late June when the two enjoyed a lunch outing at Sugar Taco in Los Angeles, a vegan restaurant, which she co-owns.

Before dating Louise, Green, 46, was seen picking up food with Courtney Stodden, 25, though a source said at the time that the two "were not acting at all like they are together" romantically.

Green and Fox married in 2010 and share three sons, Noah Shannon, 7, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 4.

"Brian is doing well. He and Megan are getting along," a source previously told PEOPLE.

In May, Green announced that he and Fox had separated after she was linked to rapper Machine Gun Kelly. Despite their split, Green recently told fans that he is open to the possibility of one day getting back together with Fox.

“I never say never,” Green said during an Instagram Live on Saturday. “I kinda feel like people are on paths in life and sometimes your paths are together and you travel that path together and you see eye to eye and then sometimes paths do different things.”

“We had an amazing 15-year relationship. We have three beautiful kids. We shared a lot together and we really went through a lot together,” he continued. “Right now the paths are different and she is on her path doing what she feels she needs to be doing to be happy and I’m on my path doing what I feel I need to do to be happy and it’s not for a lack of love for the kids or lack of being responsible.”

Although Green has shaded his wife’s new relationship in the past, he said he wished her "all the best."

“Do I like Megan’s new man?” he asked, reading a fan’s question. “I’ve never met him, I have no idea.”