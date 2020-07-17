Brian Austin Green Is Only Dating Tina Louise After Megan Fox Split: He 'Seems Happy' (Source)

Brian Austin Green is enjoying dating again after his recent split from his estranged wife Megan Fox.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actor, 47, was seen hanging out with model Tina Louise in late June when the two enjoyed a lunch outing at Sugar Taco in Los Angeles, a vegan restaurant, which she co-owns.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A source tells PEOPLE, "Brian is dating and seems happy with Tina. He isn't seeing anyone else."

The relationship is "serious enough that he wants to only date her right now," says the source. "He is still obviously married though. He and Megan still have to figure out if they want to file for divorce or not."

Image zoom Brian Austin Green; Tina Louise Rodin Eckenroth/Getty; Denise Truscello/WireImage

The actor celebrated his 47th birthday on Wednesday and shared a photo of himself lighting the candles on his birthday cake on Instagram Thursday.

Green was surrounded by three of his four sons, Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey 3, whom he shares with Fox.

Louise commented on the photo with, "Awwwww. Beautiful moment. Happy Birthday."

RELATED VIDEO: Megan Fox Seen with Machine Gun Kelly as Husband Brian Austin Green Shares Cryptic Post on Her Birthday

In May, Green announced that he and Fox had separated after she was linked to rapper Machine Gun Kelly. A source told PEOPLE recently that the father of four was now beginning to date — but still values his relationship with Fox, who he married in 2010 after first meeting in 2004 and getting engaged in 2006.

Earlier this month, the actor opened up about his relationship status, telling TMZ, "Tina is really cool. I literally just met her that day at her restaurant on the sidewalk."