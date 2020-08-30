"It was a really special relationship, and it still is," Brian Austin Green said of his relationship with ex Megan Fox, who is currently dating Machine Gun Kelly

Brian Austin Green Isn't Ruling Out Getting Back Together with Megan Fox: 'Never Say Never'

Brian Austin Green is open to the possibility of one day getting back together with estranged wife Megan Fox.

During an Instagram Live on Saturday, the former 90210 star, 47, said that although he and Fox, who is currently dating musician Machine Gun Kelly, are on different paths at the moment, it’s impossible to tell what the future holds.

“I never say never,” Green said. “I kinda feel like people are on paths in life and sometimes your paths are together and you travel that path together and you see eye to eye and then sometimes paths do different things.”

“We had an amazing 15-year relationship. We have three beautiful kids. We shared a lot together and we really went through a lot together,” he continued. “Right now the paths are different and she is on her path doing what she feels she needs to be doing to be happy and I’m on my path doing what I feel I need to do to be happy and it’s not for a lack of love for the kids or lack of being responsible.”

Although the actor has shaded his wife’s new relationship in the past, Green said he wished her “all the best” — and had nothing against her new boyfriend.

“Do I like Megan’s new man?” he asked, reading a fan’s question. “I’ve never met him, I have no idea.”

“I can say, yeah, I’ve heard bad stories about him, but I’ve heard bad stories about myself as well and I know most of those aren’t true,” Green added. “As of right now, I have no problem with him at all. I really hope that he and Megan are happy.”

The father of three went on to note that it would be “selfish” of him to only want the Transformers actress “to be happy with me.”

“We did that for 15 years. If that has run its course, then so be it. That’s not a failure,” Green said. “It was a really special relationship, and it still is.”

“At some point, I think our paths will regulate a bit and run parallel to each other. Not necessarily the same but that’s okay,” he added. “Sometimes you have to sort of really swing far away from something to find a more stable ground to stand on.”

Green announced he and Fox separated late last year after she came back from filming a movie overseas and asked for space. They married in 2010 after meeting in 2004 and getting engaged in 2006.

They share sons Noah Shannon, 7, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 3. Green is also a father to son Kassius, 18, whom he shares with ex Vanessa Marcil.