Brian Austin Green Is 'Slowly Dating' Again as Megan Fox Steps Out with Machine Gun Kelly: Source

Brian Austin Green is starting to explore the dating world months after his split from estranged wife Megan Fox.

The actor first revealed their separation after Fox was linked to rapper Machine Gun Kelly last month. Weeks later, he's now starting to date — but still values his relationship with Fox. The two married in 2010 after first meeting in 2004 and getting engaged in 2006.

"Brian is doing well. He and Megan are getting along," a source tells PEOPLE of the former couple who share three kids: sons Noah Shannon, 7, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 3.

"When he doesn't see the kids, he is slowly dating," the source adds. "He recently started hanging out with Courtney [Stodden]. They seem more like friends though."

Green, 46, was spotted picking up food with Stodden, 25, last weekend at the Mejico Grill & Tequila Lounge in Agoura Hilla, California.

"They picked up food together," an eyewitness told PEOPLE after the outing. "Brian had already paid for food. They were not acting at all like they are together."

"They hang out at Megan's several times a week. She only sees him when the boys are with Brian," a source previously told PEOPLE. "The relationship seems too new and not serious enough for Megan to introduce him to her kids. Megan seems very happy though."

Green first revealed on his podcast …With Brian Austin Green their split came after Fox returned to their California home following months apart as she filmed a movie abroad with Kelly.